Myanmar evaluates the damage of the earthquake, to help 39,603 affected homes





Among the damaged employees ’residences, 449 families of employees who lost their household goods were provided due to the collapse of buildings by union ministers and generous donors, but the state also takes steps to meet the needs of the home commodities they use regularly.

According to the list, there are 605 employees and 1,181 of those in these families, and the total is 1786.

He said that there are delays in collecting such lists because of the step -by -step operation, so the ministers must investigate the matter themselves.

The state requested assistance from the Chinese embassy to provide homes and pre -office employees to live safely and under shelter before the rainy season, and received 500 prior offices and 4,500 prior homes.

About two -thirds of the houses and offices that arrived in advance are distributed, and the distribution is continuing.

In addition, 7.9 million gallons of diesel and 6 million gallons of gasoline were provided by China for use as needed during the period of the earthquake and recovery disaster, and it is used systematically for transportation and recovery issues.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, General Deputy General of the General, Chairman of the Building Renewal and Providing Supervision Committee for the new construction and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Defense Council, Chairman of the Committee’s Board of Directors, Wazis, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense, their weight, the weight of their weight, their weight, the weight of the leaders, the Raqq, the Raqi, the Raqq, and the Raqqo, on the heads, though Ra'ir, despite, though, is a ray, despite the head. And heads of ministers in the epic region, the Baju region, the Mandalaay region and the state of Shan via the video conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationthailand.com/blogs/news/asean/40050950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos