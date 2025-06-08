Today's earthquake: tremors of 3.8 tremors Afghanistan





A statement issued by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, making it vulnerable to subsequent tremors.

Shallow earthquakes, like this one is more dangerous than depths due to its release in greater energy closer to the surface of the earth.

It causes him to shake stronger land and increase damage to the structures and losses, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy while traveling to the surface.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of 4.2 was defeated in the area.

NCS shared the earthquake details on x, “eq of m: 4.2, on: 07/06/2025 01:05:55 IST, LAT: 36.50 N, Long: 67.82 E, Depth: 126 km, site: Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan has a powerful history of earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush mountain range is a geologically active area where earthquakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan is located on many rift lines between Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, with a mistake that works directly via Herat.

Its location on several active cracks along the collision area between Indian tectonic and Eurasia plates makes it a seismic area. These paintings meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity.

According to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination (UNOCHA), Afghanistan is still very vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal floods, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to weak societies, which are already struggling with contracts of conflict and reducing development and left them with little flexibility to deal with simultaneous multiple shocks.

