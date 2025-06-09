Colombia stands out safely after a powerful 6.3 earthquake





The Colombians woke up from Pariboino to the capital of Bogota, about 110 miles east, on Sunday, June 8, to a powerful 6.3 -magnitude earthquake, according to the United States geological survey (USGS). Despite its great impact, no victims or widespread damages were reported.

The earthquake was hit near Paratebueno after 8 am local time at a shallow depth of about 10 km, or 6.2 miles. The final tremors, which record 4 to 4.6 on the Richter scale, felt a few minutes later.

According to the local media, the residents evacuated their homes, as some resort to the streets and gardens while they are still in their pajamas or just began their work, after the sirens erupted throughout the city. The earthquake was also perceived in Medellín, Cali and Manizales.

In a post on X, the mayor of Bogota Carlos Galen said that initial reports indicate that there was no earthquake. Galen added that there are some reports that people are trapped in elevators and residential buildings, while one person was brought to the central hospital after he was attacked.

Gallan concluded that “until now, some damages, most of which are secondary, have been reported to the facades and structures. Several transformers have also been damaged, and there were some power outages, but the service has already been restored in most of the city.”

Meanwhile, the official XX of the city of Bogota said that all the activities of the city have been suspended for today, including its cultural and entertainment spaces. “Because of the today's earthquake and possible final tremors, we will perform structural examinations on the buildings,” the city wrote.

“Some time has passed since we felt this strong here in Bogota,” said resident Francisco Gonzalez. A strong earthquake struck in the middle of Colombia in 1999, killing 1,200 people.

Colombia is located in the Pacific Fire loop, a very active tectonic strip that runs from Japan and Southeast Asia across South America.

