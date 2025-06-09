Columbia earthquake: noisy buildings, shook furniture – “it was a great intimidation”





The buildings were affected, and the sirens and the Colombians who panicked in the streets rushed on Sunday after the shallow earthquake shook 6.3 the size of the country.

The earthquake was hit at 8:08 am about 170 km (105 miles) east of the capital, Bogota, and felt it in most parts of the country.

In Paratbueno, not far from the earthquake center, Agence France Presse correspondents saw many partially collapsed buildings, including a white church with one wall that is seriously damaged.

The close inhabitants have chosen through the wreckage of many collapsing structures for zinc.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but the authorities were minor damage in several other villages.

In Bogota – a city located in the high -end mountains of the Andes and its death to eight million people – the long tremor pushed the sirens to go out and include a widespread alarm.

The long buildings were clearly moved from side to side, ranging and descending for about a minute, while the furniture and equipment were violently rocked.

Thousands of Bogotanos raced on the basement and outside the buildings that still wear their pajamas and be in gardens and other open spaces.

Parents tried to calm the terrified children, embrace the husbands and searched others for the pets that escaped.

Many were afraid to return inward as many wireless tremors were discovered.

“She was a great scary,” said 54 -year -old Carlos Alberto Ruiz, who left his apartment with his wife, son and dog.

“Some time has passed since we felt this strong here in Bogota,” said Francisco Gonzalez, a lawyer who also fled to his home.

The United States's geological survey said the earthquake struck at a depth of nine kilometers (5.5 miles) near Pariboin.

The impact was more distant like Medellin and Kali – near the Pacific Coast.

The Ministry of Security in Bogota said on X that emergency workers were running over the city to search for damage and help.

The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Fernando Gallan, said that all disaster agencies have been activated.

Central Colombia in an area of ​​high seismic activity. A 6.2 -sized earthquake there in 1999 claimed approximately 1,200 lives.

The country is located on the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, which is an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic panels that extend from Japan to Southeast Asia collide and through the Pacific Basin to South America.

