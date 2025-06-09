



The surrounding area shook San Francisco with an earthquake on Sunday night, as demonstrations took place in the city center against federal immigration raids and the deployment of President Donald Trump to the National Guard of Los Angeles.

A 3.3 earthquake in California struck about one mile northwest of Benol, about 20 miles north from the center of San Francisco, shortly after 9:30 pm, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of any injuries or damage to the buildings.

Contactsweek has been contacted via e -mail, outside the usual working hours on Monday, to the office of San Francisco Dean Daniel Lori, looking for more information and comments.

The demonstrators are kneeling in front of San Francisco police station officers near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in the United States on Sansom Street in San Francisco on June 8. A protester is riding in front of San Francisco police officers on June 8. Matters

The “Map of the Community Internet Interest” on the USGS website revealed on self -reports from more than 4000 people who said they felt shakes. The respondents presented their experiences through the agency, “Did you feel it?” The questionnaire, and the data has not been examined or verified by scientists. According to what was stated, some “light” or “weak” shake felt all over San Francisco, Birkeli, Konkord and North towards Santa Rosa.

On Sunday, the protests began in solidarity with Los Angeles against the enforcement of federal immigration, with isolated incidents of violence and looting. In response, Trump has announced the deployment of 2000 National Guard soldiers to restore the regime, without the approval of California Governor Gavin New Roosom.

The demonstrators gathered against the United States for Migration and Customs on June 8 in San Francisco. The demonstrators gathered against the United States for Migration and Customs on June 8 in San Francisco. Noah Berger/AP image to know

Usgs said the 3.3 -year -old earthquake near Benol occurred in a 9.7 km section.

Mild earthquakes are often 2.5 to 5.4, but it rarely causes damage.

While earthquakes from 5.5 to 6 size are moderate and may lead to slight damage to the buildings. Earthquakes from 6.1 to 6.9 may cause significant damage in population -density areas, and the 8 -size earthquakes or higher societies can destroy their center. The devastating earthquake in Türkiye in 2023, which killed hundreds of people and forced societies near the Syrian border, was an earthquake of 7.8.

Earthquakes in the United States are also common in California and Alaska because of their location via various rift lines, but sudden tremors shook the Middle West from time to time.

The European-Midroitran Seismology Center participated in a map on X, which was previously Twitter, which shows the epicenter of the USGS at a depth of about 6 miles.

The last earthquake to hit San Francisco comes as demonstrations in the city descended into violent clashes. At least 60 people were arrested on Sunday and two police officers were injured.

The problem started when the demonstrators walked on Sansom Street to a group of police officers wearing riot equipment and carrying the hills, according to the local media.

The local FOX 2 TV crews at the scene reported that some demonstrators threw red paint and eggs in the building, while others drawn on the walls across its walls.

What people say

“The earthquake is the sudden and rapid shake of the land resulting from the depth of the rocks deep under the surface of the earth. Earthquakes can cause fires, tsunami, terrestrial steroids, or hala, or to occur anywhere without warning, or areas higher danger to Riaca, in California, Hawaii, Hawaii, Uri. The entire valley of the Mississippi River.”

He added: “If you are inside, do not run outside and avoid entrances. If you are in bed, turn the face down and cover your head and neck with pillow. If you are in a car, you stop and stop. Put your waiting brakes.

What happens after that

Scientists will analyze the earthquake and more information is expected to be released on Monday.

Update 6/25, 8:14 AM Et: This article was updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/earthquake-rocks-san-francisco-during-national-guard-clashes-2082659 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos