An earthquake in Cisac, Croatia, forced renovations at the local city hall, and revealed a theater in the Roman era on the basement of the building. The discovery casts a new light on the history of the city and its position as a Roman focus.

A harmful earthquake in Croatia had an unexpected bright side-the secrets of the hidden Roman era. The crews working on the basement to restore the Cisac City Hall, Croatia, after the 2020 earthquake discovered a small Roman theater, with stone rows and theater stage.

The discovery, as the Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia announced how Cisac has grown from a Roman military site to a whole city during the third century AD, with the small theater, known as Odion, a sign of emergence.

According to Beitanica, Adom is a small musical hall, which was usually built as a theater for both musicians and speeches to perform. It was not like the bishops, but it was similarly designed so that all tools – or sounds – can be heard easily.

Archaeologists called for an investigation into the discovery of three parallel semi -circular ranks of the stone blocks to hold an audience (all about 65 feet), an orchestra space, and the theater platform (theater).

The ministry wrote in a translator statement: “This very valuable discovery, which provides a new view of the size of the old city and also complements the interpretation of urbanism in the old Cisac,” the ministry wrote in a translator statement.

At some point, a “huge building with pillars” was built on the stage, although archaeologists said more research is needed to understand what this building was designed. The city hall structure was built in 1914 on the old buildings already on the site.

Croatian officials did not know that the roles were located in the city's main government building until the 2020 earthquake, which caused structural damage to the site that requires intense underground work. Structural reinforcement needs have been sent crews digging under the current structure, and this effort has revealed the date of the site.

To avoid burial Odeum again, the city maintained ruins on the current site and created a window in the past with glass floors.

While the northern city of Croatia is now known as Cisac, it was a Romanian day, and was highlighted in the late third century, according to Atlas Atlas. He was even called a capital in the year 295 AD, and was known for bronze bronze photographs of Rome.

The Cisac City Hall re -revived its original color, the original design of the main entrance (created by Dionis Sonko in 1914), the original major crimes, and the original tiles of the building.

Many of the original SISCIA remains still, with the exception of a piece of defensive wall outside the Cisac Cathedral. This newly discovered Roman Roman has become a prominent part of the city's history, and it will be part of its future for many years to come.

Tim Newcomb is a journalist based in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean. It covers stadiums, sports shoes, equipment, infrastructure and more for a variety of publications, including popular mechanics. His favorite interviews included sitting with Roger Federer in Switzerland, Cuban Bryant in Los Angeles, and Tinker Philsel in Portland.

