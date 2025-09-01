



Kabul, Afghanistan – Taliban government spokesman said on Monday that a strong earthquake in the far east of Afghanistan killed at least 622 people, wounded more than 1,300 and destroyed many villages.

The earthquake struck several cities in the province of Connar and near the city of Jalalabad in the neighboring Nanghar province. The American Geological Survey said that Shaker is 6.0 hitting at 11:47 pm and focused on 17 miles east northeast of Jalalabad. It was only 5 miles depth. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

The French news agency AFP has struck that many final tremors were struck all night, including the powerful Temblor and the Nimor 5.2-Magnudent after four in the morning.

Journalists told AFP that the earthquake shook the buildings from Kabul to Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, about 230 miles for several seconds.

Taliban soldiers with civilians carry an earthquake victim to an ambulance at an airport in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on September 1, 2025. Strenger / Reuters

Footage of Nangarhar showed people who dug feverish through the rubble with their hands, search for their loved ones in the death of the night, and the people who were out of the collapsed buildings were wounded on coins and helicopters. The villagers in Konar conducted interviews outside their shattered homes.

Interior Ministry spokesman, Abdel -Matin Qani, confirmed the numbers of the victims to the Associated Press, saying that the earthquake killed 610 people and wounded 1300 in Konar. Several houses were destroyed. He said that in Nangarhar, dozens of people died and hundreds were injured.

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said that the rescue operations are ongoing, and Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said that the rescue operations are ongoing, and Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, has arrived that the rescue operations are ongoing, and Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, had arrived that the rescue operations are underway, medical teams arrived from Konar, Nanjarhar and prices to the region.

The United Nations in X said it had rescue teams on Earth “providing emergency assistance and supporting life.” The Afghan Red Crescent published on X that officials from the agency and “the medical teams have rushed to the affected areas and are currently providing an emergency assistance to the affected families.”

Jalalabad is a noisy commercial city because of its proximity to neighboring Pakistan and a major border crossing between countries. Although its population is about 300,000, according to the municipality, it is believed that the capital area is much larger. Most of its buildings are low -height facilities, most of which are concrete and brick, and their remote areas include homes built of clay and wood bricks. Many were built badly.

Jalalabad also has great cultivation and cultivation, including citrus fruits and rice, with the flow of the Kabul River through the city.

A map of American geological survey shows a 6.0 earthquake in Afghanistan on Sunday August 31, 2025.

Afghanistan is located near the crossroads of European and Indian tectonic paintings and is often hit with earthquakes.

The size of 6.3 temblor in Afghanistan rose on October 7, 2023, along with strong final tremors. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4000 perished. The United Nations gave a much lower number than about 1500. It was the most bloody natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in modern memory. UNICEF said more than 90 % of the dead were women and children.

In June 2022, an earthquake of 5.9 struck parts of East Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people and wounding more than 1500 others.

