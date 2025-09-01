



In this photo released by the Ministry of Public Health, Afghans donate blood to victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed many villages in eastern Afghanistan, at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Nangarhar, on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Switching the Classification AP/Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health

Kabul, Afghanistan – A Taliban government spokesman said on Monday that an earthquake destroyed many villages in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 620 people and wounding more than 1,300 people.

Seismic 6.0 earthquakes on Sunday struck a series of cities in Konar Province, near the city of Jalalabad in the neighboring Nanghaar Province, causing severe damage.

Footage of Nangarhar showed people who dug feverish through the rubble with their hands, looking for their loved ones in the hollow of the night. The injured were coordinated from collapsed buildings and to helicopters. The villagers in Konar conducted interviews outside their shattered homes.

The American Geological Survey said the earthquake at 11:47 pm focuses 27 km (17 miles) east of the northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province. It was only 8 kilometers (5 miles). Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage. I followed several tremors.

Interior Ministry spokesman, Abdel -Matin Qani Associated Press, told 610 people who were killed and 1,300 people were injured in Konar, died ten people and were injured in Nanjarhar. Several houses were destroyed.

Buildings in Afghanistan tend to have low -height facilities, most of them concrete and brick, with homes in rural and distant areas made of clay bricks and wood. Many of the poor construction.

One of the worst areas affected in Konar said that the entire village had almost collapsed.

“Children are under the rubble. The elderly are under the rubble. Young people are under the rubble.” “We need help here,” motivated. “We need people to come here and join us. Let's pull the buried people. No one can come and remove the bodies from under the rubble.”

East Afghanistan is mountainous, with remote areas. The earthquake has worsened.

Sharafat Zaman, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, said that the rescue operations are underway, and the decay of Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said that the rescue operations are ongoing, and Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, has arrived that the rescue operations are ongoing, and medical teams from Konar, Nanjar and prices arrived in the area.

Zaman said that many areas were unable to report victims' personalities and that “the numbers are expected to change” as deaths and injuries are reported. “All the resources available to save lives will be used,” said the chief spokesman for the Taliban government, Zabayllah Mujahid.

Close to Jalal Abad is a noisy commercial city because of its proximity to neighboring Pakistan and a major border crossing between countries. Although its population is about 300,000, according to the municipality, it is believed that the capital area is much larger.

Jalalabad also has great cultivation and cultivation, including citrus fruits and rice, with the flow of the Kabul River through the city.

A 6.3 earthquake from Afghanistan on October 7, 2023, followed by strong wireless tremors. The Taliban government estimated at least 4,000 people who died in this earthquake.

The United Nations gave much fewer death about 1500. It was the most bloody natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in modern memory.

