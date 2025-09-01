Who, WMO issues a new report and guidelines to protect workers from the increase in thermal stress





The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have published a new joint report and guidelines that emphasize the increasing global health challenges that are extreme heat to workers. Because climate change triggers more frequent and intense heat waves, many workers who are regularly exposed to dangerous thermal conditions already feel that the health influences of increasing temperature, especially manual workers in sectors such as agriculture, construction and fishing. Increasing heat episodes also leads to health problems for vulnerable population in developing countries, such as children, older adults and low -income populations. “Thermal stress is already damaging to health and survival of billions of workers, especially in the most endangered communities,” said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, who is Assistant General Director, Promoting Health, Disease Prevention and Care. “This new guideline offers practical solutions based on evidence for life protection, reducing inequality and building more resistant labor in the warming world.” The new report and technical guidelines, called Climate Change and thermal Stress in the workplace, are drawn to five decades of research and evidence, emphasizing that the health and productivity of workers seriously affect temperatures. WMO reports that in 2024 it was the warmest year. Daily temperatures greater than 40 ° C, even above 50 ° C, are becoming more frequent, which is a clear indication that the current action is required to resolve the exacerbated influence of thermal stress on workers around the world. “Professional thermal stress has become a global social challenge, which is no longer restricted to countries near the equator-which has been pointed out in a recent heat wave in Europe,” said WMO Secretary General Ko Barrett. “The protection of workers from extreme heat is not only a health imperative, but also an economic need.” Key findings The report and guidelines describe key questions related to the health of extreme heat. The frequency and intensity of extreme thermal events increased, increasing risks for both outdoor and internal workers.

Workers' productivity drops by 2-3% for each degree above 20 ° C.

Health risks include a heat stroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction and neurological disorders, and all interfere with long -term health and economic security.

About half of the global population suffer harmful effects of high temperatures. In order to address these challenges, the report requires the implementation of plans for the work action of heat, adapted to certain industries and regions, and developed in cooperation with employers, workers, unions and experts in public health. Recommended actions Guidelines set a clear path that governments, employers and health authorities alleviate the increasing risks of extreme heat in the working population. Recommended actions include: Develop professional heat health policies with adapted plans and tips that take into account local weather patterns, certain jobs and vulnerability of workers;

Focus on a vulnerable population with special care provided by medium and older workers, individuals with chronic health conditions and those with a lower physical fitness that may be more sensitive to the effects of thermal stress;

Education and raising consciousness For the first answers, healthcare professionals, employers and workers who recognize and properly treat the symptoms of thermal stress, which are often misdiagnosed;

Engage all stakeholders From workers and trade unions to health experts and local authorities in creating a thermal health strategies that are locally relevant and widely supported.

Designer solutions which are not only effective, but also practical, affordable and environmentally sustainable, ensuring that policies can be applied on the scale.

Embrace innovation By adopting technologies that can help protect health by maintaining productivity.

By adopting technologies that can help protect health by maintaining productivity. Support further research and assessment to strengthen the effectiveness of professional heat health measures and ensure maximum protection of workers around the world. The WHMO WOMO reports and technical guidelines supplement the findings of the recent reports on the International Labor Organization (ILO), which point out that more than 2.4 billion workers are exposed to excessive heat globally, resulting in more than 22.85 million injuries at work each year. “This report represents a critical turning point in our collective response to the growing threat of extreme warmth in the world of work,” said Joaquim Pintado Nunes, boss Ilo for occupational safety and work environment. “In line with the Ilo mandate to promote a safe and healthy work environment as a fundamental right, it offers strong guidelines based on evidence in order to help governments, employers and workers to face escalating risks of climate change. Together with WHO and WMO, we invite an emergency room, coordinated action in over 4.3,3,3 Call for action This guideline serves as a critical resource for policy creators, public health officers and employers in relieving the escalation influence of thermal stress in the workplace. It is aligned with the key goals of the sustainable development of the United Nations, calling for decisive actions that protect vulnerable workers, reduce poverty and promote sustainable economic growth. Immediate implementation of policies and programs that protect the health and productivity of workers face climate change. In the context of accelerating the climate crisis, this guideline serves as a vital tool to help countries to decide to respond, protecting lives, means of life and economies from growing threats of extreme heat

