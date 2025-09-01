



The World Health Organization (WHO) was officially determined by Health Canada, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Welfare/Medicines and Medical Devices (MHLW/PMDA) Japan, and the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Care (MiH) of the United Kingdom, such as the census, the census, which are in state products). With these latest labels, which extend the growing list of WLAs, which now include 39 agencies around the world, supporting faster and broader access to medical products provided for quality, especially in low and medium-sized countries (LMIC). In addition, the Ministry of Food Safety and Medicines of the Republic of Korea (MFDS) – one of the first regulatory bodies that completed the WLA assessment and vaccines in October 2023 – has successfully expanded its extent of the listing, and has now covered all regulatory functions. “This recognition reflects a deep dedication to these authorities with regulatory excellence,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the CEO. “Their appointment as a list of a list that is not a testimony to their strong regulatory systems, but also a critical contribution to global public health. Powerful and reliable regulators help ensure that people have access to a safe, effective and high quality medical product everywhere.” About 70% of countries around the world continue to face significant challenges due to weak or inadequate regulatory systems to assess and authorize medical products. The WLA framework promotes regulatory convergence, reconciliation and international cooperation, providing a rewarding program and regulatory bodies, especially those in LMIC to rely on reliable work and decisions of certain agencies. This collaboration supports the effective use of limited resources, allowing better and faster access to medical products that save quality, millions of more people. “The principle of relying is the central place in access to strengthening regulatory systems and the foundation stone for an effective, effective and smart regulatory supervision of medical products,” said Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, who is Assistant General Director for Health Systems, Access and Data. “Authorities with a list of which the key initiators are promoting trust, transparency and faster approach to medical products provided for quality, especially in low and medium -income countries.” In a world of health threats, including sub -old and forged medical products, they do not know the boundaries, Wlas also serves as critical columns of willingness and capital, which make life -saving products wider, quickly and efficiently available. The markings follow the rigorous procedure of assessing the performance that has spent who uses its globally recognized tools for comparison and assessment. These evaluations were reviewed by a technical advisory group at the WLAS (Tag-Wla), which was convened in June 2025. Canada, Japan and UK regulatory bodies have been previously recognized as strict regulatory bodies (skes). Their designation within the WLA indicates an important step in crossing outside the old shame system, at the same time ensuring continuity and stability in global processes of procurement of medical products provided for quality. Started in 2022 to replace the previous SRAPE model, the WLA initiative provides a transparent and evidence for global recognition of regulatory bodies to facilitate regulatory convergence and relying. This is based on the decades of WHO leadership to help the countries work together to regulate medical products, accelerate access to a safe, effective and high -quality assured medical products for people around the world.

