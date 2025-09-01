Uncategorized
Kenya achieves removal of human African tripnosomiasis or sleep disease as a public health problem
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed to Kenya as if she had eliminated the human African Tripanosomiaz (hat) or sleep disease as a public health problem, making it a tenth country to achieve this important turning point. Hat is the second neglected tropical disease (NTD) that is eliminated in Kenya: the country is certified without Guinea's worm in 2018.
“Congratulations to the Government and the people of Kenya on this significant achievement,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “Kenya joins the growing ranks of countries that liberate their population of the human African Tripanosomiaase. This is another step towards removing Africa without neglected tropical diseases.”
A hat is a disease that is transmitted by a vector caused by a blood parasite Trypanosoma Brucei. It is transmitted to humans through the stabs of fly tsets that parasites have acquired from infected humans or animals. The rural population dependent on agriculture, fishing, livestock or hunting are the most exposed to exposure.
As the name shows, the hat is transmitted only on the African continent. The disease exists in two forms, Gambiense and Rodesina. AND Rodesina The form (R-Hat), located in East and South Africa, is the only one present in Kenya. This is caused Trypanosoma Brucei Rhodesiense And it progresses quickly, attacking multiple organs, including the brain. Without treatment, it is fatal within a few weeks.
Kenyan progress
“This validation signifies a great turning point in public health for Kenya, while celebrating the removal of a deadly illness in our country. The achievement not only protects our people, but will also establish the path for renewed economic growth and prosperity,” said Dr. Aden Duale, secretary of the Kenje Kenje Cabinet. “This follows many years of commitment, hard work and collaboration.”
The first cases of a hat in Kenya were discovered at the beginning of 20th The century has since been involved in consistent control activities, without the native new cases reported for more than 10 years. The last case of indigenous was discovered in 2009 and the last two embroidered cases, infected at the Masai Mara National Reserve, were discovered in 2012.
Recently, Kenya has strengthened the supervision of HAT 12 health care institutions in six historically endemic counties to act as a Sentinel. They were equipped with diagnostic tools and their clinical staff were trained for diagnostic procedures, including the most sensitive and most sensitive tests for R-Hat. The country also actively monitors the control and supervision of flies and animal tripanosomiasis, within and outside the historic endemic areas of HAT, supported by national veterinary health authorities and Kenya TSETSE and Tripanosomiasis Council for removal (Kenttec). These activities and related data provide additional support to the claim of the hat to remove the hat as a public health problem.
“This key turning point reflects the efforts and dedication of Kenya for many years, as cooperation between national and county government, national research institutions, development partners and affected communities,” said Dr. Patrick Amoth, EBS, general health, ministry of health, Kenya. “The country remains fully dedicated to maintaining the quality of care and supervision in accordance with the recommendation of WHO.”
Supported by WHO and partner, including Find, the Kenyan HAT removal program will now implement a surveillance plan after the validation to detect any potential re-rise or re-introduction of the transfer. Who continues to support constant monitoring in previously affected areas and maintains medication supplies to ensure rapid treatment of possible future cases, thanks to the donations of Bayer AG -ai Sanofia.
“This success has provided the leadership of the Ministry of Health, the dedication of healthcare professionals at risk and the support of key partners,” said Dr. Abdourahmana Diallo, who is a representative of Kenya. “Who is proud to have contributed to this achievement and encourages all stakeholders to remain involved in monitoring after validation.”
Progress in removing the global hat
A total of 57 countries eliminated at least one NTD. Of these, 10 (including Kenya) successfully eliminated a hat as a public health problem. Other countries that have reached this turning point are Benin, Chad, Côte d'Avira, equatorial Guinea, Gan, Guinea, Rwanda, Togo and Uganda.
