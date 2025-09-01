



About 500 people were killed and 1,000 people were injured in an earthquake that struck East Afghanistan on Monday.

Ali Khara Reuters

On Monday, the authorities said on Monday that one of the worst earthquakes in Afghanistan killed more than 800 people and wounded at least 2,800 people, as helicopters wounded to the hospital after they were received from the ruins of the houses being combed to the survivors.

The catastrophe is scheduled to increase the resources of the Taliban's war, which is already struggling with humanitarian crises, is scheduled to increase a sharp drop in assistance to the recovery of hundreds of thousands of Afghans by neighboring countries.

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kabul, called for international assistance to tackle the destruction of an earthquake 6, which struck around midnight, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

“We need it because many people have lost their lives and homes,” he told Reuters.

Administration spokesman Zabiya Allah Al -Mujahid said that the earthquake killed 812 people in the eastern provinces in Konar and Nangarhar.

The rescuers were fighting to reach remote mountainous areas cut from mobile networks along the Pakistani border, where homes that lack slopes in the earthquake collapsed.

“All our teams have been mobilized … to accelerate help, so that comprehensive and complete support can be provided,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, a spokesman in areas of security to food and health.

TV photos of Reuters showed helicopters flying from the affected, while residents helped the security forces and paramedics carry the wounded to ambulances in a long history area of ​​earthquakes and floods.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement, as military rescue teams started throughout the region, where 40 trips were carrying 420 wounded and death.

The authorities said the earthquake destroyed three villages in Konar, with great damage to many others. They added at least 610 people in Konar with 12 people in Nangarhar.

This was the third main earthquake in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over in 2021 with the withdrawal of foreign forces, which led to a reduction in international financing that formed the largest part of government financial affairs.

Even humanitarian aid, which aims to overcome political institutions to meet urgent needs, has shrunk to $ 767 million this year, a decrease of $ 3.8 billion in 2022.

The 6.1 earthquake was killed 1,000 people in the eastern region that year the first major natural disaster facing the Taliban government.

It calls for funding

Humanitarian agencies say they are fighting a forgotten crisis in Afghanistan, where the United Nations estimates more than half of the population in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Diplomats and relief officials say that crises elsewhere in the world, as well as the donor frustration with the Taliban policies towards women, including restrictions on relief workers, motivated the discounts in financing.

“So far, no foreign governments have continued to support rescue or relief work,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry later said China was ready to provide disaster relief assistance.

In a post on X, UN Secretary -General Antonio Guterres said that her mission in Afghanistan was preparing to help areas in the earthquake destroyed.

Humanitarian officials and local population say about two years later, strongly for the West Hirat city, many villages are still recovering and living in temporary structures.

Afghanistan is vulnerable to deadly earthquakes, especially in the Hindu mountain range, where Indian and Oracle tectonic panels meet.

