Uncategorized
Senegal joins the growing list of countries that eliminated tray
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed Senegal as an eliminated trahoma as a public health problem. Senegal becomes the ninth country in the African region, which has achieved this feat.
“I commend Senegal for the liberation of his population from this disease,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “This turning point is another sign of extraordinary progress that is achieved against neglected tropical diseases globally and offers hope to other countries that continue to work on trahoma removal.”
Trachoma has been known in Senegal since the early 1900s and has been confirmed as the main cause of blindness through survey in the 1980s and 1990s. Senegal joined the Who Federation for Global Trahoma Removal in 1998, conducted his first national research in 2000, and completed the full mapping of the disease until 2017. With the support of the global trahoma and tropical data map project. Trahoma control is consistently integrated into the national programming of the health of the eye, first in the National Fuling Prevention Program (PNLC) and later through the National Eye Health Program (PNPSO) – maintaining its commitment to exaltation removal.
“Today we celebrate our victory against Trachom, 21 years after the one against Dracunculiasis,” said Dr. Ibrahim Sy, Senegal's Minister of Health and Social Action. “This new turning point reminds us that our general goal remains Senegal without neglected tropical diseases. We are fully dedicated to it, and we are making good progress, especially against the human African Tripanosomiaase (sleep disease) and onchocerciasis.”
Senegal implemented a safe trahoma removal strategy with the support of a partner, reaching 2.8 million people they needed in 24 districts. These activities included the provision of surgery to treat the late blinding phase of the disease, conducting azithromycin with antibiotic mass donated by Pfizer through international trahoma initiatives, performing campaigns for public awareness to promote face purity and improve access to water supply and rehabilitation.
Trachoma is another neglected tropical disease that is eliminated in Senegal. In 2004, the country was certified without the transfer of Dracunculiasis (Guinea-Glista). Globally, Senegal joins 24 other countries that have confirmed who eliminated the trahoma as a public health problem. These are Benin, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Gambi, Islamic Republic of Iran, the People's Democratic Republic of Lao, Gana, India, Iraq, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Marita, Morocco, Mjanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Papua, news, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia, Viet, Viet Viet, Pakua, Pakua, Pakua, Pakua. These countries are part of a wider group of 57 countries that eliminated one or more neglected tropical diseases.
Who supports Senegal's health authorities to closely monitor the communities where Trahoma has previously been endemic to ensure that there is no increase in the growth of the disease.
“Trachoma has threw a shadow over the Sengal communities for more than a century. This long-term validation is not only a turning point for public health, but also a strong tribute to the relentless dedication to health workers, communities, government leaders and partners who have never given up,” said Dr. Jean-Marie Vianny in Sennego. “Today we close a chapter that began more than a hundred years ago, united with pride, gratitude and determination. Whoever remains dedicated to supporting Senegal because the country still leads to the maintenance of this hard -earned achievement.”
The prevalence of the disease
Trachoma remains a public health problem in 32 countries, with about 103 million people living in areas who require interventions against disease. Trachoma is mostly found in the poorest and most serious areas of Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Western Pacific Ocean and the Middle East. The African region of WHO disadvantageously affects Trahoma, and 93 million people live in risk areas in April 2024, which represents 90% of the global trahoma load.
Significant progress has been achieved in the fight against Trahoma in the last few years, and the number of people who have demanded antibiotic treatment for trahoma in the African region has fallen by 96 million with 189 million in 2014 to 93 million of April 2024, which represented a 51%decrease.
There are currently 20 countries (Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Côte D'Avoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Mozbuque, Niger, Nigeria Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe) in WHO'S African Region That Are Known to Require Intervention for the Elimination of Trahoma. A further 3 countries in the region (Bocvana, Guinea-Bissau and Namibi) claim that they have achieved objectives of removal prevalence.
Note the editor
Trachoma is a neglected tropical disease. It is caused by a bacterial infection Clamydia trachomatiswhich spreads from a person to a person through contaminated surfaces, fomita and flies that have come in contact with the discharge from the eyes or nose infected person.
Environmental risk factors for transmitting transmission include poor hygiene, overcrowded households and inadequate access to water and sanitary means.
In order to remove trahoma as a public health problem, which recommends a safe strategy: a comprehensive approach to reduce the transmission of the causative body, to clean up existing infections and solve their effects. A safe strategy consists of surgery for the treatment of blinding complications (trahomatous trihius); Antibiotics for removal of infection, especially massive administration of antibiotic azithromycin drug (which was donated by Pfizer manufacturer to elimination programs through the International Trachoma initiative); Purity of the face; And improvement of the environment, especially the improvement of access to sanitary protection.
Road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021–2030 targets to prevent, control, remove and eradicate 20 diseases and groups of diseases by 2030. Progress against trahoma and other neglected tropical diseases alleviates the human and economic burden that impose the most striking communities in the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/15-07-2025-senegal-joins-growing-list-of-countries-that-have-eliminated-trachoma
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Large shots and bigger smiles take Williams and Fernandez in the United States open
- Three dead among the 14 dead Kyiv in the Ukrainian capital BBC News
- Imran Khan promises a legal release, rejects political agreements
- The deadline for 50 days from Donald Trump to Russia Expire
- Nicola Sturgeon made the union “ for a long time '', says that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Not for the Galang mass demonstration
- Monterey REC Center from Oak Bay to organize Open House in September
- Ukraine strike Russian bridges
- The cost of borrowing in the UK has a 27 -year -old manpower and pressure on Reeves
- How can the Taliban control in Afghanistan affect the assistance of the earthquake
- No. 16 Field Hockeys Emily Nicholls: Big in Defensive Player of the Week
- The American judge declares prevails over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles illegal | Donald Trump News