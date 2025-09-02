



The desperate searches continue as rescuers try to find those trapped and wounded after an earthquake in Afghanistan who killed at least 800 people and about 2,800 others were wounded.

The Taliban called for international assistance after the 6.0 earthquake, which was struck near Jalalabad before midnight Sunday, local time.

Taliban spokesman Zabih Allah Al -Mujahid said that at least 812 people were killed in the eastern provinces in Konar and Nanjarhar.

The local authorities have warned that the number is likely to rise as soon as the rescuers reach more isolated areas.

The catastrophe will extend the resources of the Taliban's war, which was already struggling with crises ranging from a sharp drop in foreign aid to hundreds of thousands of Afghans by neighboring countries.

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kabul, called for international assistance to help recovery efforts.

“We need it because many people have lost their lives and homes,” he told Reuters.

Local residents in Dara Mazars are wrestling with great damage after the earthquake. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

Some villagers sat crying in the ruins of their stacked homes, while others began to purify the wreck with the hand, or carried out the injured on temporary coins.

“This is the Dara shrine in the Nurgal area. The entire village has been destroyed,” one of the victims told reporters.

“Children and the elderly are trapped under the rubble. We need urgent help.”

One of the other survivors said they “need ambulances, we need doctors, and we need everything to save the injured and restore the dead.”

Dia Haq Muhammadi, a student at Al -Fala University in the eastern city of Jalalabad, was studying in his room at home when he hit the earthquake.

He said he tried to stand but knocked on the power of the tremor.

“We spent the whole night in fear and anxiety because at any moment another earthquake can happen,” Muhammad said.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 8 km, leaving many mud and brick buildings that were severely damaged. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

Relatively shallow earthquakes can cause severe damage in Afghanistan, especially because most people live in homes of clay bricks exposed to collapse.

India and China provide help

Rescuers are struggling to reach many mountainous areas cut from mobile networks along the border with Pakistan, as heavy rains exacerbated arrival problems.

With many unpleasant roads due to landslides, helicopters are used to transport dead and wound outside the earthquake area.

Poor access to remote areas for emergency crews was forced to helicopter, which slowed the recovery efforts. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

The roads remained registered after about 20 hours of the earthquake, despite the efforts of the residents to purify the road.

“The search process is still ongoing. Many people are stuck under the rubble of their roofs.”

After the Taliban initially said that no countries have offered a recovery, India and China said they were ready to help.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said it was ready to provide disaster relief assistance, “according to the needs of Afghanistan and the limits of its ability.”

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Suprammaniam Gaishhanskar said that the country had handed over 1,000 family tents to Kabul and was moving 15 tons of food to Konar, where more relief materials were sent from India starting on Tuesday.

United Nations Secretary -General Antonio Guterres said that the organization's mission in Afghanistan was preparing to help areas in the earthquake destroyed.

In a publication shared by the Vatican, Pope Liu XIV said he was “very sad from the great loss in the earthquake in the East Afghanistan region.”

download…

Afghanistan is vulnerable to deadly earthquakes, especially in the Hindu mountain range, where Indian and Oracle tectonic panels meet.

Since 1900, there have been 12 earthquakes with greater than seven sizes in northeastern Afghanistan, according to Bian Babeti, the earthquake in British geological survey.

“This range of seismic activity, the possibility of multiple -step events, and building structures in the region can be collected for a great loss of life in such events,” he said.

Since the Taliban returned in 2021, foreign aid has been reduced to Afghanistan, which has already undermined the ability of the poor nation to respond to disasters.

About 85 percent of the Afghan population lives at less than one dollar per day, according to the United Nations Development Program.

