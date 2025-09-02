



The desperate Afghans stumbled through the rubble in the hollow of the night in search of their missing loved ones after a 6.0 East earthquake hit, as the Taliban government informed on Monday that 800 people were killed and more than 2,500 injuries.

The earthquake later on Sunday struck towns in the province of Connar, near the city of Jalalabad in the neighboring Nangarhar province, causing severe damage.

The American Geological Survey said that it was up to 11:47 pm and was focusing on 27 km east east of Jalalabad, and it was only eight kilometers. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage. I followed several tremors.

The footage of the rescuers showed that the injured were taken on clications of collapsed buildings and to helicopters, where people dug feverish through the rubble with their hands.

The chief spokesman for the Taliban government, Zabih Allah Mujahid, presented the latest death and injury during a press conference on Monday. He said that most of the losses were in Connar.

A man stands in the ruins of a house collapsing after a fatal earthquake that struck Afghanistan just before midnight, in Dara Nour, Jalal Abad, Afghanistan, on Monday. (Syed Hasi/Reuters)

Buildings in Afghanistan tend to have low -height facilities, most of them concrete and brick, with homes in rural and distant areas made of clay and wood floors. Many of them were poorly built.

A resident of the Nurgal area, one of the worst areas affected in Konar, said that the entire village had been destroyed.

“Children are under the rubble. The elderly are under the rubble. Young people are under the rubble.”

“We need help here,” motivated. “We need people to come here and join us. Let's pull the buried people. No one can come and remove the bodies from under the rubble.”

An earthquake that gets more communications

East Afghanistan is mountainous, with remote areas.

The earthquake has worsened. The prohibited methods force relief workers to walk for a period of four or five hours to reach the survivors. Dozens of flights operate inside and outside the Nangarhar Airport, where they were taken to hospital.

One of the survivors described the vision of the houses that collapse in front of his eyes and people scream for help.

Civil defense workers, local residents and soldiers at the Dara Mazar, Konar Province, are preparing to evacuate the injured after the area of ​​the area beaten late on Sunday, killing hundreds of people and destroying many villages in eastern Afghanistan. (Hedayat Shah/The Assocated Press)

Sadiq Allah, who lives in the Mazza Dara area in Nurgal, said that he woke up from a deep boom that seemed to be a storm approaching. Like many Afghans, only one name is used.

He ran to where his children were asleep and saved three of them. He was about to return to seize the rest of his family when the room fell over him.

“I was paid and unable to go out,” he told the Associated Press newspaper from the Nangarhar Regional Hospital. “My wife and son died, and my father was injured in the hospital with me. We surrounded for three to four hours until people arrived from other areas and took me out.”

He said he felt that the whole mountain was shaking.

A village in Konar Province after it was damaged by the earthquake. (Wahidullah Kakar/The Assocated Press) I felt in parts of Pakistan

The rescue operations were ongoing, and medical teams from Konar, Nanjar and the capital, Kabul, arrived in the area, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

Zaman said that many areas were unable to report injuries and “the numbers are expected to change” as deaths and injuries are reported. The chief official speaker, the Mujahideen, said that the helicopters had reached some areas, but traveling on the roads was difficult.

“There are some villages where the wounded and dead were not recovered from the rubble, and for this reason the numbers may increase,” he told reporters.

The tremors in neighboring Pakistan felt, including the capital, Islamabad. There were no reports on losses or damage.

Philipo Grande, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said the earthquake intensified the current humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan and urged international donors to support relief efforts.

Grande wrote on the social media platform X.

Ambulances at Nangarhar Airport are preparing to receive the earthquake victims on Monday. (Nangarhar Media Center/Associated Press)

Global Affairs in Canada said on Monday that the government was already supporting the efforts of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan with organizations such as the United Nations World Food Program, but are ready to do more as pivotal crabs to focus on immediate needs in the wake of the earthquake.

“Canada is sad from the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan,” the agency said in an e -mail to CBC News. “We stand with the people affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan.”

He said he was not aware of any of the Canadians in the area affected by the earthquake.

A 6.3 earthquake from Afghanistan on October 7, 2023, followed by strong wireless tremors. The Taliban government estimated at least 4,000 people who died in this earthquake.

Afghans donate blood on Monday at Nangarhar Regional Hospital after the deadly earthquake. (The Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan/Associated Press)

The United Nations gave much fewer death about 1500. It was the most bloody natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in modern memory.

The last earthquake is likely to increase significantly from the “human needs” resulting from the 2023 disaster, according to the International Rescue Committee, a non -governmental organization.

Sherine Ibrahim, the rural director of the Relief Agency, said that the entire roads and communities were cut off from reaching the nearby cities or hospitals, and 2000 victims were reported during the first 12 hours.

Ibrahim said: “Although we were able to act quickly, we are very afraid of the additional pressure that this will happen to the comprehensive humanitarian response in Afghanistan.” “Discounts in global financing have hindered our ability to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

The Taliban soldiers and civilians carry victims of an earthquake for an ambulance at the airport in Jalalabad on Monday. (Reuters)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shaybaz Sharif said he was very sad from the events in Afghanistan.

He said at x.

Pakistan expelled tens of thousands of Afghans last year, and many of them lived in the country for decades.

At least 1.2 million Afghans have been forced to return from Iran and Pakistan so far this year, according to a release issued by the United Nations Refugee Commissioner in June.

