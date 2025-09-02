



The Taliban called for international assistance, where the balls of Afghanistan from an earthquake killed more than 800 people and left thousands of wounded.

Rescuers at night looked at the survivors on Monday after the 6.0 -size earthquake struck on Sunday, which led to the destruction of the entire villages throughout the East Connar Province in the country, which borders Pakistan.

Many of them remained trapped under the wreckage of mud houses and stone that were built in highly slope valleys, but the rescuers struggled to reach remote areas due to the harsh mountainous terrain and stormy weather. It was a shallow earthquake, only six miles below the surface of the earth, which is known to have a particularly devastating effect.

Administration spokesman Zabiya Allah Al -Mujahid said that the earthquake killed 812 people in the provinces of Konar and Nangarhar. The authorities said that they expect the losses to rise again as soon as the rescue teams reach more isolation sites, many of which remain accessible after more than 24 hours of hitting the earthquake.

People buried the victims of an earthquake in Konar, Afghanistan. The death toll is expected to rise. Photo: Samiullah Popal/EPA

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kabul, called for international assistance to address the destruction caused by the earthquake, which was struck around midnight local time.

He said: “We need it because many people have lost their lives and homes.”

The earthquake at a time when Afghanistan is already suffering from a severe economic crisis and the withdrawal of an international aid coat, following the seizure of the country by the Taliban in 2021. The Taliban's strict policies, such as the ban on female education and employment, have pushed a sharp decrease in financing international aid and human education.

The catastrophe will extend the resources of the Taliban's war, which is torn by the war, which is also struggling with the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans that have been deported by Iran and Pakistan in recent weeks.

The authorities said the earthquake destroyed three villages in Konar, with great damage to many others. They added at least 610 people in Konar with 12 people in Nangarhar.

People buried the victims of an earthquake in Konar, Afghanistan. Rescuers were still fighting to reach some remote sites on Tuesday. Photo: Samiullah Popal/EPA

Some villagers sat crying in the ruins of their stacked homes. Others began to purify the wreck with the hand, or carried out the injured on temporary coins.

“This is Mazar Dara in the Nurgal area. The entire village has been destroyed,” one of the victims told reporters. “Children and the elderly are trapped under the rubble. We need urgent help.”

One of the survivors said: “We need ambulances, we need doctors, and we need everything to save the injured and restore the dead.”

In Konar, the dead, some of whom were children, wrapped in white shrouds by the villagers who prayed on their bodies before burial, while the wounded helicopters were taken to hospitals.

The rescuers were fighting to reach remote mountainous areas cut from mobile networks along the Pakistani border, where homes that lack slopes in the earthquake collapsed.

The Ministry of Defense said that the military rescue teams merged throughout the region, as it was 40 trips carrying 420 wounded and dead.

“The earthquake area was affected by heavy rains in the last 24 to 48 hours, so the risk of landslides and rock slices is very important – the reason why many roads are not so impressive.”

Afghan Mansands amid the ruins of a rivers. India, China and Britain are among the countries that promised help. Photo: Mr. Hasib/Reuters

On Monday, Britain has identified support for emergency financing for those affected by recent earthquakes, saying it will ensure that aid does not go to the current Taliban administration in South Asia by directing it through its partners.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said it was ready to provide disaster relief assistance, “according to the needs of Afghanistan and the limits of its ability.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Superhamaammaniam Gaeshanskar said in India that it had handed over 1,000 family tents to Kabul and was transferring 15 tons of food to Konar, with more relief materials that will be sent from India starting on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in South and Central Asia, affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published his condolences on Monday for the loss of lives in the earthquake, but he did not respond immediately when asked whether the United States would provide any assistance.

