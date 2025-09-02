Who, ITU, WIPO displays a new AI use report in traditional medicine





Artificial intelligence (AI) leads a transformation age for traditional medicine, one in which centuries -old healing systems improve with top technologies to provide safer, personalized, effective and affordable care. On Ai for a good global summitThe World Health Organization (WHO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has published a new technical submission, Maping of artificial intelligence in traditional medicine. Launched floor Global AI for Health AI initiativeThis brief offers a map of the path that responsibly uses this potential while protecting cultural heritage and sovereignty of data. New era for traditional medicine Traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) is practiced in 170 countries and are used by billions of people. Tcim practice is increasingly popular globally, guided by growing interest in holistic health approaches that emphasize prevention, promotion of health and rehabilitation. New brief depictions of experience in many countries using AI to unlock new boundaries in personalized care, drug detection and preservation of biodiversity. Includes examples such as the way diagnostics on AIUurgenomics are used; Machine learning models that identify medicinal plants in countries, including Ghana and South Africa; and the use of AI for the analysis of traditional medicine compounds for the treatment of blood disorders in the Republic of Korea. “Our global AI AI initiative aims to help all countries benefit from AI solutions and ensure that they are safe, effective and ethical,” said Seizizo one, director of the ITU Telecommunications Standardization Office. “This partnership ITU -A, who also gathers WIPO with a significant expertise.” Innovation guided by data with ethical roots Short emphasizes the importance of good quality, inclusive data and participation design to ensure that AI systems reflect the variety and complexity of traditional medicine. AI apps can support the strengthening of evidence and research base for TCIM, for example through Traditional Knowledge Digital Library in India and Virtual Health Library In America, which use AI to preserve indigenous knowledge, promote cooperation and prevent biopification. A biopification is a term for unauthorized extraction of biological resources and/or related traditional knowledge from countries in development or patenting false inventions based on such knowledge or resources without compensation. “Intellectual property is an important tool for accelerating the integration of AI into traditional medicine,” said the assistant director of WIPO-General, Edward Kwakwa. “Our WIPO work including recently adopted WIPO Agreement on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Related Traditional KnowledgeSupports stakeholders operating IPs to submit policy priorities, including native nations as well as local communities. “ Keeping the sovereignty of data, empowering communities The new document requires an emergency action to support the sovereignty of autochthonous data (Idsov) and ensures that the development of AI leads to free, previous and informed consent (FPIC). This shows models of data management under the guidance of a community from Canada, New Zealand and Australia and invites the Government to adopt legislation that allows indigenous peoples to control and use their information. “AI should not become a new limit for exploitation,” said Dr. Yukiko Nakatana, who is Assistant Director of Health Systems. “We need to ensure that indigenous peoples and local communities are not only protected, but active partners in the design of the future AI in traditional medicine.” Global call to action Since the global market of TCIM, which is scheduled to reach nearly $ 600 billion in 2025, will administer AI could further accelerate the growth and impact of TCIM Holistic health care. Current use and potential AI emphasizes many options, but there are many areas of knowledge and risk defects. Holistic frames need to be developed by TCIM in areas such as regulation, knowledge exchange, capacity construction, data management and promotion of capital, to ensure safe, ethical and proven integration of border technologies such as AI in TCI landscape. New technically brief calls all stakeholders to: Invest in inclusive AI ecosystems that respect cultural diversity and IDSov;

Develop national policies and legal frameworks that explicitly deal with AI in traditional medicine;

Build capacity and digital literacy among practitioners and communities of traditional medicine;

Establish global standards for data quality, interoperability and ethical use of AI; and

Protect traditional knowledge through digital storage and models of division uses AI. By reconciling the power of AI with the wisdom of traditional medicine, a new paradigm of care may occur; The one who pays tribute to the past enables the present and shapes a healthy, fairer future for everyone.

