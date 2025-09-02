



The death toll remains after the last earthquake in Afghanistan. Taliban's health authorities now say at least 800 people were killed and wounded 2000.

The earthquake struck before midnight local time on Sunday in a mountainous area near the city of Jalalabad, along the eastern border with Pakistan. It was of 6.0 degrees relatively low. But his position was a shallow 8 km underground, which led to a strong shaking on the surface and a series of final tremors.

Most of the dead and injury slept at home at the time of the earthquake, and crushed them with collapsed buildings. Because of the distance of the affected areas, as well as the blockage of road networks from the landslides caused by the earthquake, the exact death toll may take a long time to know this.

Seismic zone

Himalayas and Hindu Kush and its and its controversy, where the area affected in Afghanistan is located, is active in terms of eloquence due to the constant friction between European and Indian tectonic paintings.

This has led to some of the most destructive earthquakes in the area, such as the 2015 Gorka earthquake in Nepal and the 2005 Kashmir earthquake in Pakistan.

Afghanistan also has its fair share of earthquakes, especially in the currently affected area. In October 2023, an earthquake here killed more than 1500 people. In the previous year, more than 1,000 people were killed by another earthquake.

The 2011 earthquake was in the Kreystech, New Zealand, as a similar size and occurred at a shallow depth as the latest in Afghanistan. However, although it affected a built city, only 185 people died.

Hundreds of deaths in the rural moon scattered in Afghanistan represent a sharp contrast.

At least 800 people were killed and about 2000 people were wounded after a 6.0 shallow earthquake in rural areas in Afghanistan. Sami Allah Al Boubal earthquakes/Environmental Protection Agency does not kill people, and buildings do

The phrase “earthquakes do not kill people, and buildings”, are useful for understanding the factors that contribute to the high number of deaths from this earthquake and former in Afghanistan.

Rural societies in Afghanistan cannot afford the costs of strong and manufactured building materials. For this reason they build homes with locally available natural materials such as land, stone and raw wood.

These buildings do not follow engineering designs, construction symbols, or official professional standards that prevent earthquake damage to earthquakes in the richer countries.

A typical shape of construction in Afghan rural areas is the walls made of clay bricks or stone construction. This is known as the “Stone Age” building.

This construction is unable to resist strong shaking alongside the earthquake. As a result, buildings stumble easily and crush people. Reports on collapsed rubble as there were buildings that appear widely from Afghanistan, as was the case in previous earthquakes.

Mudbrick buildings are common in Afghanistan, but they are unable to resist powerful to the side of the earthquake. Samiullah Popal/EPA A Trigger Design Change

Examples from other countries in the region show a better level than the design of the earthquake building in similar socio -economic conditions.

After the 2005 Kashmir earthquake in Pakistan, the government established the earthquake and rehabilitation agency. It helped help people affected by building safer homes through a societal program supported by technical guidance.

In Nepal, after Gorca's 2015 earthquakes, the government has set the minimum standards of the National Building Law, which allow the thumb rules to comply with an essential level of earthquake.

More than 25 years ago, Indian earthquake engineer Anand Aria was a pioneer in his approaches to reduce the risk of earthquakes for “non -engineering” buildings. Among other technologies, this approach includes adding continuous domains in the walls, reinforcements in the corners of the building and along the doors and windows, which can provide power for traditional construction buildings.

These examples show that there is always a lot of money to improve earthquake elasticity. Instead, it can achieve a degree of technical and institutional support in costly effective ways.

It is recognized that such buildings will not be fully resistant to the earthquake. But they still add a level of strength that can lead to less damage, and most importantly, they save lives.

One can hope that this earthquake is an operator for such an initiative in Afghanistan, and therefore the “Building Back Better” process can help the affected societies to be more flexible in future earthquakes.

