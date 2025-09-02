Helicopters are looking for survivors, while the earthquake kills more than 800 people





Rescuers use helicopters to search for survivors in the ruins of remote villages in eastern Afghanistan after a strong earthquake killed 800 people and wounded 1,800 others.

Many fear those trapped under the rubble of their homes after the 6.0 earthquake struck Sunday near the country's borders with Pakistan.

The authorities were searched by air for the second day on Tuesday, when roads were banned with debris and mountainous terrain in the affected areas, making lands difficult.

The Taliban government appealed to international assistance. The United Nations issued emergency funds, while the United Kingdom pledged a million pounds ($ 1.3 million).

On Sunday's earthquake was one of the most powerful people who hit Afghanistan in recent years. The country is vulnerable to earthquakes because it is located at the head of a number of rift lines, where Indian and orthodox tectonic panels meet.

There were 90 helicopters on Monday for survivors of remote villages in Konar Province.

The Taliban source said that the terrain was so severe in one part of the Mazar Valley that a helicopter failed to land after three attempts.

Rescuers around the rough terrain works on board helicopters

The survivors were brought to the hospital in Jalalabad, who was overwhelmed by hundreds of patients a day even before the disaster.

Mir Zaman BBC told that he had removed his dead children from the rubble himself.

He said: “Darkness was. There was no light. Someone gave me a lamp, then I used a shovel and chose an ax to expel them. There was no one to help because everyone was affected. Many people died in my village. Some people are still buried. Families have died entirely.”

Maiwand, two and a half years old, suffered from head injuries and blood loss.

“You can see his position. It is very tragic. The earthquake was fatal. I want doctors to treat it and treat it,” said the child's uncle, Khawat Gul.

At Nangrahar Regional Hospital in Jalalabad, Nader Khan Al -Naji collapsed from the earthquake, remembering how two sons and two daughters have lost the law.

Khan, at the 1960s, said he was able to save the grandchildren, but now he does not know their place.

“I hurt my head and the spine, so I couldn't move to save them … I don't know what happened to the bodies of my children,” he told the BBC.

Nader Khan was his sons and daughters in the law before the earthquake

The last earthquake in Afghanistan hit when it is reeling under severe dryness and what the United Nations calls an unprecedented crisis.

The country has also witnessed huge discounts in the United States, especially from the United States this year, which reduces the aid that many of these people could have received. This disaster cannot come in a worse time.

British Foreign Secretary David Lami said that aid from the United Kingdom “will be directed through experienced partners”, the United Nations Population Fund (UFPA) and the International Red Cross.

India handed over 1000 tents to Kabul, Foreign Minister Superhamam Gaishhakar wrote on X after his talk to his counterpart in the Taliban Amir Khan Mukhi.

He said that the Indian mission also helps to transfer 15 tons of food from Kabul to Konar Province, which was badly disturbed, adding that India will send more relief elements.

China and Switzerland also pledged to support.

Amy Martin, which leads the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, said the survivors will need housing, shelter and blankets.

Participated in additional reports from Hafez Allah Marouf and EWE KoH

