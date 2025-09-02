



The chief speaker of the Taliban, the ruling Taliban, Zabih Allah Al -Mujahid, said on Tuesday that the death of a major earthquake rocked East Afghanistan on Sunday night, ascended to at least 1411. Mujahid said that at least 3124 people were injured and destroyed 5412 homes.

“The destruction is overwhelming. The entire villages have been flattened, and people are still trapped under the rubble of collapsed houses,” said Dr. Abu Dalle Majeed Ahmedzai, Director of the Kabul Asia Hospital, who traveled to the affected area.

In the provinces of the universe and the difficult bosses, the earthquake collapsed under the rubble when the houses, which are largely made of wood and clay in the area, collapsed on them during their sleep.

An Afghan man looking for property amid the ruins of his collapsed house after a fatal earthquake -6 East earthquake, in Dara Nour, Nangarhar Province, September 1, 2025.

Ahmedzai said that the injured was transferred on foot for hours, and sometimes temporary coins, only to reach basic assistance.

“The situation is desperate. Food is rare, medical assistance is insufficient, and the only effective way to provide assistance is the helicopter. Without air support, reaching these societies is almost impossible,” Adzai told CBS News.

In the sites that helicopters were unable to land, Taliban's deputy spokesman Hamadallah Firat said: “Dozens of commandos were dropped to withdraw the injured from the rubble and transfer them to a safer floor.”

Verat said that a camp was created in the Khas Konar area in Konar, in addition to two formatting sites near disaster areas, to help coordinate emergency aid and help in the rescue process, transport the injured, and bury the dead.

The United Nations urged the international community to apply for help.

“We cannot forget to forget the people of Afghanistan who face multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the elasticity of societies,” said the United Nations -residing coordinator in Afghanistan. “These are the decisions of life and death while we are racing time to reach people.”

A map of the American Geological Survey shows the 6.0 earthquake site, which struck East Afghanistan late August 31, 2025, with the approximate area that felt shaken around the center of the earthquake that was highlighted in blue. Usgs

On Monday, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kabul called on an international assistance to help in dealing with the destruction caused by the earthquake.

“We need it because many people have lost their lives and homes,” Zaman told Reuters.

The 6th Size earthquake, which was struck at approximately 11:40 pm on Sunday, was the third main earthquake to strike Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country in 2021. Their acquisition was to pay deep discounts in financing international aid as many donors, including the United States, were concerned that financial support could help in financing the government.

Since the re -seizure of power, the Taliban have restored many restrictions, especially targeting women and girls, including excluding them from secondary education and most functional options.

The policies have marginalized women and made it difficult for them to access basic services, including health care. With women now preventing work in many health care roles, there is concern that some earthquake victims may hesitate to seek medical help.

Afghanistan: The new reality is more Haley Out

Haley OTT is CBS News Digital International Reporter, based in the CBS News London office.

