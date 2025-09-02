



Zabiya Allah Al -Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government, said on the social media platform x.

A United Nations official said that the rescuers are scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the remote mountainous region destroyed by a powerful earthquake in terms of 6.0 on Sunday.

The earthquake was hit in many provinces, causing extensive damage. The surfaces of the villages and besieged under the rubble of the houses that were mostly created from clay bricks and wood were not able to withstand the shock.

Coarse terrain hinders rescue and relief efforts, forcing the Taliban authorities to send dozens of commando to evacuate the injured from the places that cannot be reached by helicopters and other transportation. The numbers of the injured were presented by the spokesperson, the Mujahideen, for the Country County only.

“We cannot forget to forget the people of Afghanistan who face multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the elasticity of societies was saturated,” said Andrica Ratwat, United Nations coordinator in Afghanistan. He urged the international community to progress. “These are the decisions of life and death while we are racing time to reach people.”

This is the third main earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis suffering from Afghanistan, which reeling from deep discounts to assist in financing, the weak economy and millions of people who have returned from Iran and Pakistan.

Ratwat said that when the walls of wooden houses and clay collapse, the ceiling falls on the passengers, causing injury or death. While the area was low, hit the earthquake when everyone was asleep.

“If you want to design it based on what happened before, it is clear that there is no doubt that the rate of victims will be somewhat ascetic,” he said.

An earthquake in a time of low aid

The Taliban government, which is recognized by Russia only, has appealed to assistance from foreign governments and the humanitarian sector.

However, assistance in Afghanistan is linked to not being presented due to competing global crises and reducing relief budgets in donor countries. There is also an opposition to the Taliban's regional policies about Afghan girls and women, including a ban on work in NGOs. Earlier this year, the United States obtained aid money for Afghanistan, partly due to fears that the money was going to the Taliban government.

An Afghan man is looking for his property amid the ruins of the house of collapsing, on Monday in Dara Nour, in Jalal Abad, Afghanistan. (Mr. Hasib/Reuters)

Kate Curry, a deputy head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, said that more than 420 health facilities were closed or suspended due to the “massive reduction” in financing, with 80 of them in the eastern region, the heart of the Sunday earthquake.

“The result is that the remaining facilities are mired, and they have insufficient supplies and employees, not close to the affected population, such as local facilities at the same time when providing shock care in the first of 24 to 72 hours of the earthquake's response.”

Afghans of the injured are receiving treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Gallbad in Afghanistan on Monday. (Aimal Zahir/AFP/Getty Images)

