The death toll climbs in 1400 with the battle of the rescuers to reach the survivors





Temblor 6.0-Magnitude hit a remote mountainous area in eastern Afghanistan along the Pakistani border around midnight local time (3:30 pm on Sunday), according to the American geological survey.

It was centered 17 miles from the eastern city of Jalalabad at a shallow depth of 5 miles, as relatively moderate seismology can cause widespread damage.

Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes because it is located at the top of several error lines where Indian and rhetoric paintings meet.

Taliban officials said most of the deaths were recorded in Connar County along the border, where residents live in very slopes in homes that were constructed badly made of clay bricks and wood.

Although the population density of the area is low, it hit the earthquake when everyone was sleeping, as the surfaces collapsed over them.

“Children and their families were quickly sleeping in their homes – homes that were not built to bear tremors of this size,” said Samira Sayed Al -Rahman, Director of Defense in Saving Children in Afghanistan.

“The biggest challenge is access to these remote areas with road access,” said the United Nations coordinator of the country. “There was a lot of landslides and rock waterfalls, and everyone has been limited to the first 24 hours,” Indianica Ratwat told a press conference in Kabul.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report on Monday, warning that the number of deaths is expected that the rescue office will rise in a report on Monday, warning that the number of deaths was expected that the death office was expected to rise with the completion of the searches in Monday's report, the United Nations Coordination Office said in a report on Monday, warning that the number of deaths was expected that the death office will rise with the completion of the searches in Monday's report, said the Nations Office said United to coordinate humanitarian affairs in a report on Monday, warning that the number of deaths is expected to increase the death office with the completion of searches, that up to 12,000 people are directly affected by the earthquake.

The Taliban, which seized control of the country in 2021, called for international assistance to address the destruction.

This is complicated, because most countries do not recognize the rule of the Taliban. Last month, the US Special Inspector General for Reconstruction in Afghanistan said that the Taliban used their organizational power to identify NGOs that could work in Afghanistan and how, location of the aid.

The Taliban denies the transfer of aid.

However, some countries have provided auxiliary in the wake of the earthquake, including China and the United Kingdom, which said on Monday will save approximately $ 1.3 million as a section to help some relief agencies.

“These are the decisions of life and death while we coordinate over time to reach people,” said Ratwat.

But the United States, which provided nearly half of the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan until last year, has not yet announced any assistance after an estimated $ 1.7 billion of aid contracts to Afghanistan during President Donald Trump's era.

Kate Carrey, deputy head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, said more than 420 health facilities across the country have been closed or suspended due to the “massive reduction” in global financing.

Curry said that 80 years old were in eastern Afghanistan. “The result is that the remaining facilities are mired, and they have improper supplies and employees, not close to the affected population.”

This is the third main earthquake in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of the United States.

About 1,000 people were killed and thousands were injured in 2022 when a shallow earthquake struck 5.9 people in eastern Afghanistan.

A year later, about 4,000 people were killed in Hirat County in western Afghanistan from three earthquakes. The United Nations issued the death toll of less than 1500.

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has destroyed years ago, including a two -decade war between the Taliban and the United States

Since his return to power, the Taliban has struggled to obtain international legitimacy while Afghanistan has faced food challenges after four consecutive years of dehydration and more than two million Afghans from neighboring Iran and Pakistan.

“We cannot forget the people of Afghanistan who face multiple crises, multiple shocks and the flexibility of societies were saturated,” said Ratwat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/afghanistan/afghanistan-earthquake-death-toll-climbs-rescuers-reach-survivors-rcna228477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos