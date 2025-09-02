



The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the other 5.2 earthquake on the Richter scale struck East Afghanistan on Tuesday, near the strong tremor center on Sunday, northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarharhar Province, the driver was added.

Hundreds of Hundreds, 1000 wounds with a powerful Flattens Earthquake Dragon scenes on the camera

The fresh tremor comes near the same earthquake center just one day after one day of a strong 6.0 -sized earthquake from the region late Sunday, leaving more than 1,400 people dead and about 2,500 injured people, according to a Taliban government spokesman. In Nangarhar Province alone, dozens of other people were killed and were injured.

Holding successive earthquakes from Afghanistan

The successive earthquakes breakded thousands of homes, and the rough buildings, and sparked widespread rescue and relief operations. The rescuers, who were joined by the villagers, searched through the rubble with their bare hands, while the emergency teams struggled to reach the remote mountainous areas. The government spokesman, Hamadallah Firat, said in X, adding that the emergency shelters were established and that aid offers were flowing from several countries, and Indistica Ratwat warned that “hundreds of Spaniards” may be affected “that the American human coordinator in Afghanistan, warned that” Indete Man Celsius “may be affected that more than 5,400 homes were destroyed in the province of Connar. The European Union has also announced that it will send 130 tons of emergency supplies ($ 1.2 million) as aid. Which makes it relatively shallow and more destructive. Many of the most affected are the Afghans who were recently forced to return from Iran and Pakistan, and restore stability in fragile villages near the border crossing crossing.

India extends humanitarian aid

India has sent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan after it left a series of strong earthquakes more than 1,400 people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) confirmed assistance in a position on Monday, saying: “India extends to humanitarian assistance in the mountains, especially, not commensurate with the Gulf in the mountains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/south-asia/afghanistan-earthquake-second-5-2-magnitude-tremor-jolts-eastern-region/articleshow/123657931.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos