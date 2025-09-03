



Mohamed Yunus Yuar, Sayed Hasib and Charlotte Greenfield Reuters

At least 1100 were killed in the 6.0 Afghanistan earthquake

The 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than 1100 and wounding thousands.

Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2 (Reuters) – A number of the worst earthquake in Afghanistan jumped to more than 1100 on Tuesday with thousands of other injured, the relief group said, as the difficult terrain hindered rescue efforts in isolated villages in the eastern mountainous region of the country.

The Afghan Red Crescent Association, a humanitarian group working in the region, said, adding that more than 8,000 homes have passed away at least 1124 people, and had 3,251 people, adding that more people are afraid of people under the necks.

The United Nations coordinator in Afghanistan said the losses are likely to rise.

Afghanistan is vulnerable to deadly earthquakes, especially in the Hindu mountain range, where Indian and Oracle tectonic panels meet.

The 6 -year -old earthquake, in the middle of the night, hit local time on Monday, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), with the eastern provinces in Connar and Nangarhar the worst.

Ihsan Allah, head of the disaster management, said that the rescue operations were carried out in four highly deployed villages in Konar on Monday, and efforts will now be focused on reaching more remote mountainous areas.

“We cannot accurately predict the number of bodies that are still besieged under the rubble,” Ihsan said. “Our efforts are to complete these operations as soon as possible and start distributing aid to affected families.”

The mountainous terrain and the stormy weather of rescue men who reached remote areas along the Pakistani border, where the earthquake settled hundreds of clay and brick houses.

Ihsan said that access to vehicles along the narrow mountain roads was the main obstacle, adding that the machines that were brought to disinfect roads of debris.

More: An earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, wounds 2800

On Tuesday, there was a group of ambulances on the damaged mountain road in an attempt to reach the villages of Konar, where helicopters had flew, brought aid supplies and took the injured to hospitals, according to Reuters.

Ihsan said that some of the injured were transferred to hospitals in Kabul and the neighboring Nangarhar province.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Fund warned that thousands of children were in danger.

UNICEF said that she was sending medicines, warm clothes, tents and stretches for shelter, and hygiene elements such as soap, detergents, towels, healthy pillows and water buckets.

Taliban soldiers have been deployed in the area, providing assistance and security. The Taliban administration's disaster has spanned the war -torn nation, as it is already struggling with a sharp drop in foreign aid and the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghans by neighboring countries.

The UN official said on Monday that rescue teams and authorities are trying to get rid of animal bodies quickly to reduce the risk of pollution on water resources.

The World Health Organization said: “The damaged roads, current tremors, and remote sites for many villages are strongly hindered by the delivery of aid,” adding that more than 12,000 people were affected by the earthquake.

She said, “The fragility of the before the Earthquake of the health system means that the local capacity is sunk, which fully creates the external actors,” she said.

Saville God Norzai, a human technology platform with networks around Afghanistan, said. Norzai added that their homes were in ruin, many people lived in the open amid fear of wireless tremors.

Aid discounts

Rescue and relief work has been struggled in the face of narrow resources in the war -torn country, which includes 42 million people and limited global assistance in the wake of the tragedy.

So far, Britain has allocated a million pounds ($ 1.35 million) to support the efforts of the United Nations and the International Red Cross in providing critical health care and emergency.

India provided 1000 tents and was moving 15 tons of food supplies to Konar, with more relief materials on Tuesday.

Other countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, Pakistan and Iran have pledged help, but assistance has not yet arrived.

Afghanistan was hit by US President Donald Trump's decision in January to reduce funding to its humanitarian arm, the US Agency for International Development and Discounts in Other Foreign Aid Programs.

Crisis elsewhere in the world, as well as the donor frustration with the Taliban policies towards women and restrictions on relief workers as a factor in financing discounts, according to diplomats and relief officials.

(He participated in the reports of Eid Haseeb in the Dara Mazar, Connar Province; Mohamed Yunus Yoar in Kabul, Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; written by Suitopro Ganghoul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2025/09/02/afghan-earthquake-toll-afghan-red-crescent-society/85934734007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos