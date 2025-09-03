



Rescuers are trying to reach the remote areas of the Konar area in eastern Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake was killed at least 1411 people and injured 3,124 others, according to a spokesman for the Taliban government, Zabih Allah Mujahid.

On Tuesday, the Mujahid wrote in a post on X that 5412 homes were destroyed due to the severity of the earthquake.

The head of the disaster management in Konar, Ihsan Allah, said earlier on Tuesday that efforts would be extended to include more mountainous areas in the region.

“We cannot accurately predict the number of bodies that are still besieged under the rubble,” Ihsan said.

“Our efforts are to complete these operations as soon as possible and start distributing aid to affected families,” he said, adding that some of those who were injured have been transferred to hospitals in the neighboring Nangarhar province and the capital, Kabul.

Amid the continuous recovery efforts, the US Geological Survey (USGS) stated that northeastern Afghanistan had an earthquake of 5.2, which struck a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

One of the bloody earthquakes that the country exposed to the trembling she lived before midnight on Sunday. It was a shallow earthquake and a size of 6 with a center at a depth of about 8 km (5 miles).

The mountainous terrain in the region makes the rescue work difficult. Volunteers were unable to reach isolated areas along the Pakistani border, where most of the clay brick houses were destroyed.

According to Iskan, access to vehicles to the narrow mountain roads in the area was the main obstacle to relief work. The roads were damaged by the earthquake or covered in landslides.

“Nobody to help and withdraw them”

The villagers joined the rescue efforts.

Obaidullah Steomman, 26, who traveled to the village of Wadir in the Konar area in Konar to search for a friend, told Agence France -Presse that there was “only ruins.”

“I am looking here, but I didn't see it. It was very difficult for me to see the circumstances here,” he said.

Ethics, 14 years old, who was injured and evacuated to the hospital, has lost five members of his family in front of the earthquake in the remote village.

“Our entire house collapsed. All my brothers and their father were buried. I just survived and made it,” he told AFP.

He said: “Then I heard the voice of my father, and I managed to save him,” adding: “There are victims who are still under the rubble, but no one to help and withdraw them.”

“Very Challenge”

The lack of road access to emergency reports to rely on helicopters.

He said: “There was a lot of landslides and rock waterfalls, and everyone was limited to reaching the first 24 hours.”

In the update of the circumstance, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the destruction of the remote roads and sites of many infected villages “strongly impedes the delivery of aid.”

The World Health Organization said: “The pre -Earthquake's health system means that the local capacity is mired, which creates completely on external actors,” adding that more than 12,000 people have been affected.

Huma Nader, the deputy head of the delegation on the Acting in Afghanistan, told the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cross Communities, on the island that it became “almost impossible” to continue the rescue efforts due to the destruction of roads.

“The challenges are still ongoing. We faced … directing the disaster management yesterday with heavy machines to clarify some roads and knees to be able to support through access so that human actors such as the Afghan Red Crescent Society can go and run searches and rescue operations, but unfortunately, this is very difficult,” Nader said on Tuesday. Nader on Tuesday.

And I warned that “they are likely to be [death toll] The numbers will increase significantly because we do not reach the most remote villages yet. “

The United Kingdom has allocated one million pounds ($ 1.35 million) to support the efforts of the United Nations and the Red Cross in providing health care and emergency.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Lami said: “This emergency financing will help our partners provide important health care and emergency to the most strikes.”

Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Suphamamianiam Gaeshanskar said that his country had handed over 1,000 family tents to Kabul and was transporting 15 tons of food to Konnar with the additional relief materials to be sent later on Tuesday.

The European Union has also announced that it sends 130 tons of emergency supplies and provides a million euros ($ 1.16 million) to help the disaster victims.

Afghanistan has witnessed devastating earthquakes in the past because of its location at the point where Indian and rolling paintings converge.

A more bloody earthquake occurred in October 2023. More than 2000 people were killed in West Hirat County.

