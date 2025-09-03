



Today, NewSforkids.net looks at many important stories from Asia: a fatal earthquake hits Afghanistan; Asian leaders meet in China; A court in Thailand removes the country's Prime Minister.

A fatal earthquake in Afghanistan

Late Sunday night, a 6.0 -size earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing at least 1,100 people and wounding more than 3,500 people. The earthquake center was near Jalalabad, near the borders of Afghanistan with Pakistan.

Because the earthquake was shallow, it had strong effects. People have reported the collapse of buildings and homes, especially simple homes made of clay and brick. Several villages were destroyed.

Soon after the earthquake, people began helping the trapped neighbors. But it took hours to help external to reach the most difficult areas. The landslides that prevent remote mountain roads still make rescue efforts difficult.

Afghanistan is already facing many challenges. Since the Taliban, with its harsh rules, took control of Afghanistan in 2021, assistance has decreased from other countries significantly. Millions of people in the country were already struggling. The country has health care services, and has closed many hospitals.

Many countries and auxiliary groups have provided, including the European Union, India, Iran, Japan and the United Nations.

China hosts Russia, India and other countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in Tianjin, China. More than 20 commanders met as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization – a group of countries that work together to security and business in Asia.

Although the United States and its President, Donald Trump, have not been mentioned, the meeting represents an attempt to show China as a better global leader than the United States.

Mr. Trump's ideas and plans quickly confused countries around the world. He used threats such as customs tariffs to encourage other countries – even allies – to do what he wants. It has removed the United States from many international agreements, and China hopes to be able to intervene and consider it a trusted world.

At the end of this week, Mr. Shi criticized “bullying practices [actions]“China’s strong relations with Russia and India have highlighted China and Russia, the long allies, have originated in recent years. Now, with Mr. Trump's tariff by 50 % on Indian products, Mr. Modi made his first trip to China seven years ago, despite the dangerous border tensions between countries.

It aims to a huge show on Wednesday to remind the world of military power in China.

The Prime Minister in Thailand removed the court

On Friday, the Constitutional Court in Thailand removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and its government of power. This step is a big blow to the strong Shinwatra family. Both the father of Mrs. Bittennonghane, his aunt and uncle were prime minister in the past. All of them were removed from the office.

In July, Mrs. Paetongtarn was suspended by the court as a result of a phone call she held with the Cambodia leader, Hun Sen. During the invitation, Mrs. Paetongtarn, Mr. Hun Sen “Uncle” and criticized the Thailand army. Mr. Hun Sen is a friend of the father of Mrs. Paetongtarn.

The invitation bothered that many people, who felt that Mrs. Petinonghane was not standing in Thailand. Thirty -six Senators complained about the call.

Now the court removed Mrs. Paetongtarn and ended her government. The court said that Ms. Paetongtarn was not honest, and was not eligible to lead the country.

The Thailand Parliament will soon meet to choose a new prime minister.

