



Good morning.

The Taliban called for international aid, where the balls of Afghanistan from an earthquake killed more than 900 people and left thousands of wounded.

On Monday night, rescuers looked for the survivors after the earthquake struck on Sunday, which destroyed the entire villages throughout the East Connar County in the country, which borders Pakistan.

Many people remained trapped under the wreckage of mud houses and stone that were built in highly slope valleys, as the rescuers struggled to reach remote areas due to the harsh mountainous terrain and stormy weather.

What kind of earthquake was it? The earthquake, which was approximately midnight, was 6.0 degrees – but it was also a shallow earthquake, as it only occurred six miles below the surface of the earth, making it particularly devastating.

What did the Taliban say? Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kabul, called for international assistance. He said: “We need it because many people have lost their lives and homes.”

The “Gaza Riviera” plan, which was rejected as a “crazy” attempt to cover the ethnic cleansing “, is rejected by the” Great “, a loud city of the city shining by a waterway bordered by up to eight of the high -tech huge technology. Photo: provider

A plan that revolves around the White House was rejected to develop “Gaza Riviera” as a series of superior advanced as a “crazy” attempt to provide a large -scale hood for the residents of the Palestinian territories.

On Sunday, the Washington Post published a leaked bulletin leak of the plan, which will include forced displacement of all 2 million people of Gaza and put the region in US conductors for a period of no less than a decade.

The proposal, which was called by some of the same Israelis who created it in the Israeli and Israeli Gaza group supported by the Boston Consulting Group.

What is the most controversial part of the plan? The 38-page plan proposes what you call “the temporary transition of all two million people of Gaza”-a proposal that would reach ethnic cleansing, and perhaps a collective genocide.

Graham Green, dances with a representative of wolves, 73graham Grene dies in dances with wolves. Photo: Screenprod/Photonontop/Alamy

Graham Green, the first Canadian Oscar actor in the first mother of the nations and the Hollywood True Plaser, died at the age of 73 at a hospital in Toronto after a long illness.

Michael Green (without a relationship) said: “He was a wonderful man of morals, morals and personality and will be missing forever,” said Michael Green (without a relationship). “You are finally free.”

Green was born in 1952 in Ohsweken, in the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada. His penetration in Hollywood came when Kevin Costner threw him as a real man Lacotta Six Medicine Kurd Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in his Western Academy award -winning dances with wolves. Green's performance won the Academy Award nomination and launched his career in Hollywood.

What was in? After dances with wolves, he appeared in Die Hard with Vengence (1995), The Green Mile (1999) and Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009). Recently, Green has appeared in a series of Taika Waititi Fx Dogs, the HBO DYSTOPIAN The Last Of Us series and the Taylor Sheridan series 1883 and TULSA King.

In other news … people are looking for debris after a landslide that destroyed the village of Tarasin in the Sudanese Mountains of Marra. Photo: Sudan Liberation Movement/Army/AFP/Getty Images

More than 1,000 people were killed in a landslide in western Sudan on Sunday, according to a rebel group controlling the region. The landslide, which followed the heavy rains, destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area.

Chicago gathered one of the hundreds of protests organized throughout the United States as part of the “workers on billionaires”, a collective action that calls for the protection of social safety networks such as social security.

Doctors found part of a bullet placed in the 10 -year -old boy who provided a widely joint narration on how to help his friend protect him during the mass shooting in Minyapolis last week.

Sherfins Nevada asks for help in identifying a man who was found in a group of blood, while the police treated him as killing at the Man Berng Festival.

Don't miss this: Donald Trump says he is not a dictator. Isn't he? From the publication of the National Guard to targeting news channels and schools, the actions of the US President are anything from a typical of a democratic leader. Explanation: Angelica Alzona/Guardian Design

Speaking at the Oval Office this week, Donald Trump insisted that he was not a dictator. However, his actions – deploying the forces to Washington, threatening universities with financing discounts, targeting critics and demanding investigations into opponents, all during his family's profits – indicate otherwise. Not one of these things is a typical for a democratic leader. So … is Trump a dictator?

… or this: Why more people have emotional news of continuous negative news and unlimited access to “Doomscrolling” have led to the avoidance of high news. Explanation: Angelica Alzona/Guardian Design

The news was not easier – but for some, this is the exact problem. Information was immersed in information and updates, more people around the world are controlling. The reasons differ: for some, it is the huge size of news, for others, the emotional losses of negative headlines or lack of confidence in the media itself. “Now that I haven't seen the news, I don't have this anxiety. I don't have dread,” said Mardet Bohr, retired in Arizona.

Climate examination: The global temperatures that remain higher than the average despite the return of NIA, NIñA is a climate phenomenon that naturally cools surface temperatures in the middle and eastern Pacific Ocean. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images

The United Nations said that the ritual phenomenon aimed at the ritual phenomenon in Niña may return between September and November, but even if this is, it is expected that global temperatures will be higher than the average, and the increasing temperatures that humans cause and exacerbate the harsh weather will not stop.

Last thing: Kleanker! This slowness against robots throughout the Internet – but is it offensive? A curse for you, Klaker! No, it is not acceptable to use this laughter against Siri, even if it has rang your ex -wife. Image: The form is presented; Jan-oto/Getty Images

“Clanker”, which was first used in Battle Droids in the 2005 Star Wars game, became a common insult on the Internet for robots and AI Chatbots like ChatGPT. It is spread through the memes and tiktok, and the frustration of the fake content and fears of automation reflects. Linguists warn of the risk of normalization, echoing the bias in the real world, but for the time being, the machines do not seem very abusive.

subscription

Subscribe to the morning surrounding the United States

The first thing is delivered to thousands of boxes received every day of the week. If you have not already participated, subscribe now.

Connect in contact

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters, please send an email to the [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/02/first-thing-taliban-appeal-for-aid-as-afghanistan-earthquake-death-toll-rises-to-900 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos