



Afghanistan fell on Monday (September 1, 2025) in the wake of a strong earthquake from the instrument, killing more than 1,400 people and wounding at least 3,100. According to the geological survey of the United States, the initial tremor was an earthquake of 6.3, and it was struck near Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province. After the first tremor, which is 6.3, at a depth of eight kilometers, another earthquake was hit, in size 4.7, about 140 km from the primary tremor center. The disaster effect is operated in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces where rescue efforts are run to find survivors and rid them and locate the buried bodies under the piles of the rubble. What makes the rescue operations very difficult are the limited resources of the authorities, given that the ruling Taliban regime faces multiple sanctions. This was especially blatant after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. The United Nations and international humanitarian agencies expressed their condolences and expressed support to help the wounded and help with relief operations.

Afghanistan, which borders the Hindus Mountains Kush, is the intersection of Indian and Orthodox tectonic paintings, lives at a constant threat of an earthquake. Since 1900, according to what was reported, there have been 12 earthquakes with a size larger than 7 in northeastern Afghanistan. In October 2023, the West Hirat Province was destroyed by an earthquake of 6.3, and many final tremors, which killed more than 1500 people and attached or destroyed more than 63,000 homes. Looking at the weakness of the area, it also causes earthquakes of this size and depth in a central vehicle that causes much lower damage to life and property in several parts of the world. In February 2025, Delhi reported a 4 -sized earthquake, in a relatively shallow depth – and therefore, it may be more destructive – from five kilometers below the surface. It is true that an earthquake 6 is 6 stronger 100 times than one size 4 to assume the depths of similar origin, but there was no physical harm at all anywhere in Delhi. At the other end, Chile is besieged regularly through earthquakes that are greater than 6, with all accounts, indicating the minimum infrastructure damage and the absence of attributed victims. This is due to the country's concentrated commitment to enforce construction symbols. Earthquakes do not have to be a death penalty, and Afghanistan must take decisive steps to enhance construction symbols and work to spread awareness to their application.

Posted – September 03, 2025 12:10 on

