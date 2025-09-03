



On Wednesday, relief agencies urged the international community to increase the financing of Afghanistan after a large earthquake was killed at least 1,400 people and thousands of people were wounded.

A few countries have committed public funds since Sunday night earthquake 6.0 steps, which struck many provinces in the mountainous and remote east, which led to the settlement of villages and besieged people under the rubble.

It is the latest crisis of neutralizing the country, and the third strong earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

UK provides $ 1.3 million for help. This money will go to help the organizations, not the Taliban government, which is not recognized by the United Kingdom. South Korea said on Wednesday that it would save one million dollars through the United Nations.

Another $ 11 million amount is issued through the funds supervised by the United Nations and the European Union, while development agencies direct funds through non -governmental organizations or charities.

But many traditional donor countries have not yet provided financial assistance. The United States was one day the largest human financier of Afghanistan until this support was destroyed earlier this year.

“The Afghans are from this endless crisis at the crisis, which they must meet the darkest external aid and their desperate efforts often,” said Thajamdri de Silva, the National Director of Afghanistan.

“International governments tend to invest in long -term solutions that can treat crisis drivers, such as non -preparation, rural health care and fragile infrastructure that made the effects of these very destructive earthquakes.”

De Silva added that World Vision had launched a special donation campaign.

Some governments and ambassadors pledged to help in Afghanistan. India sends tents and food. The United Arab Emirates has sent the rescue team and the basic relief supplies.

The Taliban authorities appealed to international assistance despite their restriction, and in some cases, they interfere in the work of NGOs.

International financing for Afghanistan has decreased dramatically since the Taliban acquired, and only 28 % of the human finance goal has been achieved this year.

Jacobo Cardi, the country's director of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that local resources extended to the collapse point, and the lack of money limited the scope and speed of response to the earthquake.

Rescue teams have struggled to reach the affected societies in Connar, boycotting the worst damage, hindered by rocks and landslides. Some go for hours to provide aid and medicine, and are often very slope. People rushed from the areas surrounding help.

“The earthquake is not a stand -alone disaster,” Kardi said. “Societies that were already struggled with displacement, food insecurity, drought, and the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries. Our difference in Konar reports that families sleep at frequent open ends.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2025-09-03/aid-agencies-tell-countries-to-fund-afghanistan-after-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos