Rescuers are struggling to reach the survivors – DW – 03/03/2025





Days after hitting a strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, rescue teams struggled to reach the survivors with a approaching Wednesday night.

Dozens of commandos were cut off in sites where helicopters were unable to land to help transport the injured to safety.

An earthquake worth 6.0 hit the mountainous area that borders Pakistan in the middle of the night on Sunday, and the clay brick houses collapsed on families while sleeping.

According to the latest losses from the Taliban authorities, the earthquake killed 1469 people and wounded more than 3,700 people. The vast majority of the victims were more than 1450, in Connar Province.

The race with time

On Tuesday evening, a second earthquake, measuring 5.5 in size, hitting, causing panic and boycotting rescue efforts.

The tremors in the rocks caused the rocks, which resulted in the arrival of already isolated villages and forcing families to stay in the open air for fear of the collapse of the remains of their damaged homes.

The rescue of the children, a non -governmental organization, said that one of the relief teams “had to walk 20 km (12 miles) to reach the severed villages due to rocks, and to carry medical equipment on their backs with the help of members of society.”

According to Actionaid, more than 12,000 people were directly affected by the earthquake. The organization notes that women and girls are especially weak in emergency situations because they face very slope restrictions under the Taliban authorities.

Afghanistan shook the subsequent misery with the death toll of 1400

To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and look at the upgrade to the web browser that supports HTML5 video

The United Nations warns of potential food shortages

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned on Wednesday that it contains only enough financing and supplies for another four weeks.

“Four weeks are not even sufficient to meet the basic and necessary needs of the population hit by the earthquake, not to mention the return of the victims on a path to rebuilding their lives,” John Elev, head of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Afghanistan, told Reuters.

According to the financial data of the United Nations, the financing of the WFP program for Afghanistan this year is slightly less than 300 million dollars, a decrease of $ 1.7 billion in 2022, which is the first full year to rule the country.

The United Nations says 64 % of 41.5 million people in Afghanistan live in poverty. Among these, 50 % depends on humanitarian aid to survive, and 14 % suffer from acute hunger.

Edited by: Farah Bahjat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-earthquake-rescuers-struggle-to-reach-survivors/a-73870184 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos