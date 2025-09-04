



Mazar Dara, Afghanistan – Khan's minister was asleep when a devastating earthquake hit his remote village in eastern Afghanistan.

Midnight's tremor flattened his house in the village of Mazar Dara in the eastern province of Konar, besieging his family under the rubble.

Survived. But most of his family members in Dara Mazar were killed on August 31.

It was around 11:30 [at night] When there was a tremor and found myself under the rubble, I told Khan Radio Azadi RFE/RL. “At that moment, I lost 10 members of my family.”

The family of Khan's family was among more than 1,400 people who were killed in a bloody Afghanistan earthquake for years. The Taliban government said 3,000 other people were injured.

The 6.0 earthquake flattened thousands of houses and destroyed the entire villages in Konar, a mountainous province on the borders of Pakistan and neighboring provinces. On September 2, a second earthquake led to a motive and the rescue efforts stopped.

The deadly tremor has exacerbated the devastating humanitarian and economic crises that have swept the poor country since the Taliban seized power in 2021. The extremist acquisition of the group has led significant discounts on international assistance.

Nasser Allah, Ibn Khan, was among the wounded in the first tremor. He was asleep with his father on the roof of their house in the clay ripple when the earthquake was hit.

“I fell from the surface and my head was injured,” Nasser Allah said greatly, to the Azadi radio. “I was buried on my chest in the rubble, but I immediately pulled myself and helped my father.”

Emergency services struggled to access remote villages. Thousands of people live in the open and fight to reach food, drinking water and shelter.

The last floods in the region and rugged terrain have complicated rescue efforts. In some areas, villagers used their naked hands to remove the rubble in their race to find survivors.

Khan said: “We are seven families remaining together under one tent.” “We have no suitable shelter.”

Most of the dead were buried in the graves of the pits in a hurry. However, some remain unjust due to the huge number of losses and lack of equipment.

Khan said: “Last night, we sat under the tent carrying our children, with three bodies next to us,” Khan said.

