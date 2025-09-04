



“The devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has struck a country that already faces multiple humanitarian crises. The situation on Earth is very important. The entire societies are in urgent need of help to save life.

“The earthquake is not an independent catastrophe. It struck societies that were already struggling with displacement, food insecurity, drought, and the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries. Our teams in Konar County compare that families sleep in families in open families.

“Communities in the valleys have lost almost everything-their families, their homes, livestock, and biological water channels. In the aftermath, temporary camps indicate between 50 to 100 women and a child for each tent, with no suitable washing facilities. The earthquake is now alone with any place to go.

“The survivors of the earthquake urgently need shelter, food, clean water and medical assistance. The earthquake has destroyed thousands of homes, a race with time to be able to provide people with a suitable shelter before the winter season.

“The earthquake should be a blatant reminder: Afghanistan cannot be left to face one crisis after another. Donors must go up and stay involved in long distances-not only to finance life-saving relief, but also to ensure the opportunity of Afghans in the future beyond the permanent emergency.”

More than 1,400 people were killed, more than 3,100 people were injured, and more than 5,400 homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck East Afghanistan on August 31.

Based on the evaluation results, NRC will provide affected families with kitchen facilities, blankets, shelter repair tools, hygiene groups, sanitation, cash assistance and support to ensure safe drinking water.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please call:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nrc.no/news/2025/september/afghanistan-earthquake-lack-of-funding-is-limiting-the-scale-and-speed-of-response

