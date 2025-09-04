



The humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan say this week's earthquake led them to the “collapse point” where the search for survivors enter its fourth day.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in a-6 earthquake who struck the northeast of the country on Sunday, local time, with the United Nations warning that the outcome is likely to grow.

But the United Nations and other relief agencies said that the recovery efforts will face an arduous battle in Afghanistan, which is already in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

“The earthquake added death and destruction to a country that has already faced multiple crises,” Stefan Dujarrick, a spokesman for the United Nations Secretary -General.

When the Afghans went to bed Sunday night, the country was already exposed to tremendous pressure.

Foreign aid has dried up since the Taliban took over in 2021.

The remainder of the human programs has been destroyed since US President Donald Trump has cut off the US International Development Agency earlier this year.

The country is about to drought. Unemployment rises. The workforce of health care was eroded thanks to the Taliban's ban on medical education for women.

1.6 million people returned to the country this year, after Iran and Pakistan expelled the Afghan refugees who fled to those countries after the Taliban acquisition.

download…

Then, while they slept, a strong earthquake was struck near Jalal Abad in the northeast of the country.

In the most powerful most difficult province of Connar, the entire villages were flattened. The entire families were killed when the clay brick houses collapsed and buried.

Two days later, while rescue sets were still looking for survivors in the rubble, another earthquake hit the destroyed area.

Huma Nader, head of the delegation in charge of Afghanistan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cross Societies (IFRC), simply: “I don't think Afghans are getting a lot of comfort.”

The Taliban “do their best”

Two human organizations told ABC that the Taliban's response to the earthquake was relatively fast and relatively enough, but they needed more support to respond to the disaster.

Amy Martin, head of the newly appointed United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) in Afghanistan, said she was surprised by the speed of the Taliban-which the United Nations describes as “actual authorities.”

“I have seen an absolute immediate response, which is unusual in these circumstances,” said Mrs. Martin.

“Often you get a lot of chaos about who does what is the roles.”

A man looking for his possessions amid the ruins of a house. (Reuters: Mr. Hasib, file)

She said that the regime had quickly deployed heavy machines for drilling through the rubble and clear, catering roads due to the landslides.

Mrs. Nader said that the National Disaster Authority was operating “around the clock” and published teams from both the capital Kabul and Jallabad after a long period of hitting the earthquake.

“They are doing completely their best. They are trying to the means they have.”

But these means have been eliminated.

When asked whether, given the compound crises, the Taliban could deal with a disaster of this scale on its own, Mrs. Nader was explicit.

“I think no, this is really the short answer.”

Download … aid financing discounts for them “long -term consequences”

It was not just the Taliban whose resources were limited.

Humanitarian organizations that operate inside Afghanistan have also been eliminated due to international financing discounts.

By the first quarter of this year, 68 percent of their goals, 45 percent reduced their geographical coverage, and 42 percent of employees.

In 2024, the United States provided 45 percent of humanitarian financing in Afghanistan. Now, due to the USADAD TROMP discounts, this financing stream has been cut.

“The United States' suspension of external assistance is the presence of long -term consequences on humanitarian operations [in Afghanistan]”The United Nations was written last month.

The helicopters are crucial to reach the most affected areas in Afghanistan, but some relief agencies were forced to put their crafts due to financing problems. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

These consequences are devastating this week, with relief agencies now restricted to how the earthquake responds.

“We are at the point of collapse in terms of response to multiple humanitarian shocks in the country,” Indianica Ratwati, an official of the United Nations's most prominent aid in the country, told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

Ms. Nader said that IFRC was also to expand due to lack of funding.

The helicopters are decisive to reach the most affected areas in Connar Province, given the remote terrain and mountains, landslides, and narrow roads with suspended traffic.

However, the helicopter fleet at the United Nations Humanitarian Air service has been based on solving financing problems.

Until then, humanitarian organizations and crews walk for hours over the mountains to reach the villages where people remain trapped under the rubble.

Residents were forced to walk for kilometers to reach affected areas. (AP: Nava Jamshidi))

The Taliban managed to air some of 3,000 people who were injured in hospitals, but the ability of medical services to treat them is comfortable.

As a result of the deficiencies in financing, 422 health facilities were closed in Afghanistan, limiting the access to primary health care for more than 3 million people.

He showed footage from the BBC at Jalalabad Hospital after the earthquake showed a doctor carrying a young boy infected in his arms around a suite, struggling to find a bed for his treatment.

The medical workforce is also eroded by the Taliban's ban on women who study medicine and other health care degrees.

While doctors can still work, they are limited to treating women and children in specific facilities and they must work with the “guardian” who supervises them.

He calls on the international community to put politics aside

The United Nations Security Council made decades of Baquba on Afghanistan for the actions of the Taliban, but agreed to exempt humanitarian assistance in late 2021.

Relief organizations from the international community want to restore assistance in the wake of the earthquake, despite the political and ideological opposition of Taliban.

“We are talking about a humanitarian crisis,” said Ms. Nader.

“What we need to focus on is its connection to those who need – the ordinary Afghans who claim our support.”

One of the many villages in Afghanistan was affected by the earthquake. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

On Thursday morning, the Australian government announced a million dollar assistance package to the Humanitarian Fund in Afghanistan, led by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, to ensure that the support had gone to the needy and not the Taliban regime.

On Tuesday, the UK government has pledged $ 2 million of Emergency Emergency Financing and the United Nations Population Fund, which also determined that aid should reach the needy and not to go to the Taliban.

The European Union also agreed to nearly $ 1.8 million in financing humanitarian partners.

But given the scale of the destruction, in addition to the pre -existing crises, relief groups said more.

Funding should be published through medical responses, food provisions, shelter, and rebuilding villages.

Mrs. Martin from On Osha said this was before he was used to reduce some of the tremendous pressures that Afghanistan faced before the earthquake.

“[There are] She said that many needs or money. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-04/afghanistan-earthquake-challenges-taliban-health-aid-workers/105732408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos