Rescue teams operate feverish to reach the survivors after the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, who killed more than 1,400 people.

On Wednesday, the authorities warned of countless victims in isolated areas that are not largely accessible to help workers.

The shallow earthquake struck 6.0 the mountainous area along the Pakistani border late on Sunday, and clay brick houses collapsed on sleeping families. It is afraid of continuous wireless tremors, the population gathered in open areas or is desperately looking through the rubble for the lost loved ones.

The Taliban authorities reported that the dead have risen to at least 1469, with more than 3,700 people, representing one of the bloodiest earthquakes in Afghanistan in recent decades.

Filippo Grande, head of refugees at the United Nations, stated that “more than 500,000 people” in eastern Afghanistan have been affected by the disaster.

Konar Province recorded the largest number of losses, while the neighboring provinces of Nangarhar and Laghman were informed of hundreds of wounded and several deaths.

Relief efforts are severely hidden as wireless tremors cause rocks, preventing remote villages and forcing families to survive in the open air, and fearing more structural collapses.

“Everyone is afraid and there are many subsequent tremors,” said Awrangzeeb Noori, 35, told Agence France Presse from the village of Darai Nour in Nangarhar Province. “We spend all day and night in the field without shelter.”

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced an intense response to emergency situations to meet the “enormous” needs, and seeks to obtain $ 4 million to provide basic health interventions and expand services and mobile supplies.

“Every hour of interest,” Jamsheed Tanouli said in a statement. “Hospitals are fighting, families are sad and the survivors lost everything.”

Taliban's deputy spokesman, Hamdallah Fararat, said that the areas that have not been reached in the past have been reached. “We cannot determine the date of completion of the operation in all areas because the area is very mountainous and it is very difficult to reach each region.”

The Taliban Ministry of Defense organized 155 helicopters over two days, which resulted in the evacuation of nearly 2000 people and their relatives in regional hospitals.

Fitra said that a coordination camp was created in the Khaas Kunar area, with two additional locations near the earthquake center “to oversee the transport of the injured, burial of the dead, and save the survivors.”

Afghanistan is regularly suffering from earthquakes, as the country is still recovering from previous disasters. The West Hirat Province was combined in October 2023 with a size of 6.3 earthquakes that killed more than 1500 people and attached or destroyed at least 63,000 homes.

