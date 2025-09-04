



Afghan earthquake: There is an urgent need for $ 4 million to help save life

September 3, 2025, Kabul, Afghanistan – increased by the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency response after a devastating earthquake of 6.0, killing the eastern region in Afghanistan on August 31, killing more than 1457 people and wounding more than 3394.

The numbers are expected to rise in the coming days. The entire families were buried under the rubble. More than 6782 homes were destroyed, leaving thousands of homeless and exposed to harsh conditions. Hospitals have overcome the flow of patients with serious injuries, and many of them need urgent surgery and critical medical care.

The immediate response included 23 metric tons of medicines and medical supplies, which is enough to treat more than 2000 patients, in addition to other emergency health supplies that are delivered to health facilities in the provinces affected in Konar, Nangarhar, La Ghamman and Norstan.

Fifteen ambulances have been mobilized to transport and refer the injured, and 6 mobile health teams work in the most affected areas, providing first aid and outpatient care, mother, child health services, vaccines and basic medicines.

To reduce the pressure on hospitals, which distributed more than 24,000 units of intravenous fluids. Seventeen controlled surveillance teams on the ground monitor health conditions to quickly discover potential disease outbreaks.

“When we talk about losses, we are talking about families and societies in the crisis,” said Deputy actor in Afghanistan. “Our teams work around the clock to provide life rescue care in the areas destroyed by the earthquake. The needs are enormous. We urgently need more resources to maintain our operations and prevent more losses.”

Thousands of families are displaced, and they live in overcrowded shelters with a little access to clean water and sanitation. These conditions increase the risk of disease outbreaks, and there is an urgent need for basic mental health and psychological and social support to address the emotional losses of the catastrophe.

“Every hour is important,” said Dr. Jamsheed Tanouli's health in Afghanistan. “Hospitals are fighting, families are sad and the survivors lose everything. With timely support we can expand shock care, prevent disease and provide vital mental health services. Without, life will continue.”

Who appeals to 4 million US dollars to provide healthy interventions to save life, expand mobile health services and support water, sanitation and hygiene activities in affected areas.

With rapid and continuous support from the international community, lives and the weak protected family can be saved in the coming days and weeks.

Support who is responding to emergency situations in Afghanistan

Your gift today can provide emergency shocks and support mental health and vital supplies for families in Afghanistan. Stand with them now.

Donate the relevant link

Earthquake status reports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emro.who.int/afg/afghanistan-news/who-steps-up-response-to-meet-rising-health-needs-after-earthquake-in-eastern-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos