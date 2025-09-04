



Nature scientist David B Williams has written books on everything on how to reshape the land settlers in Seattle to the history of PUGET Sound. Another is a set of articles called Wild in Seattle: Stories at the Crossroads of People and Nature.

Hoody articles, plants and animals cover in the city, but we wanted to focus on one in particular called “dead trees no lies”. Williams is a self-“Geo-Great”, and in this story, it describes how geologists can read tree growth rings for evidence of what happened thousands of years ago. Environmental correspondent KNKX Bilami Plorest met with him among the trees of St. Edward's government park at the northern end of Lake Washington, to learn more about one of the largest earthquakes.

Click “Listen” above to hear their conversation, or look for the text below.

text

Note: This text is provided for reference only and may contain typographical errors. Please confirm the accuracy before quoting.

Environmental correspondent KnkX Bellamy Pailthorp: David, we are here at Saint Edward Park, sitting on the edge of the water between a lot of large maple and red. And I think you told me that these trees can indicate evidence of the landslides here for a long time.

Auhtor David B. Williams: Yes, that's right, Belly. Trees are such that, the Erders and Al -Hosat are generally moved to the areas or grow in the areas that were bothered. So we see them a lot in Seattle along the roads, perhaps where there is a few landslides. But if there is a major landslide, as we know, it happened here a little more than 1100 years ago, then these trees will be the first to be transferred to the scene.

Pailyth: Thus there was a landslide here 1100 years ago that was operated by one of the largest earthquakes that we know in the history of the region, which is the size of 7 event along the Seattle error. I understand that the study of trees that was flooded during this earthquake and the collapse of the Earth has opened many details about the seismic event. How did scientists know that they look at the trees?

Williams: They know this because they knew about these submerged forests since the early twentieth century. It became particularly known immediately after 1916 when the lake level decreased with the construction of the ship's channel, because two boats actually struck the upper part of these trees that were growing inside the surface completely, which are literally, which is a complete forest that slides in the lake, and the trees are still erected at the bottom of the lake, just as they were in the living situation.

Pailythorp: Oh, Wow. So under the water here in the lake, we have a large extent, there is an old growth of Doug Fram, to the extent that scientists managed to get samples from the tree rings and then read the natural history here.

Williams: Exactly, that's what happened. So when this earthquake struck the Seattle error, the Earth was raised to the south, about 20 feet, and during that movement, because it is very close to the surface, the energy was very wide and very powerful across this entire region. In three places along Washington Lake, it was mainly shocked the landscape, causing these three forests sliding: one here in Saint Edwards and then two off Mercer island. So they knew the trees. They did not understand how they got there until the early 1990s when they collected the story of Seattle's mistake and this movement. But the only thing they did not know, exactly when it happened? Then they cut the trees. Sometimes they had to dive under the water with a saw, which appears to be a bit of walnut. They got the trees, playing them mainly, as you say, you are able to read these rings and determine when this event happened.

Pailyth: Thus they found it not only about 1100 years old?

Williams: Right. They were able to narrow it between the fall of 923 and the spring 924 and the reason – part of – they have this date is one: they lined up all the rings, and they were able to calculate that. They also acquired radiological acquaintance, then compared the rings they found in Lake Washington and other places with some tree rings in Vancouver, which were already history. So they knew how to line up everything there, and everything fits all. Yes, I mean, it is almost if they were opening a book, the pages were opened for the first time ever, and someone was able to finally translate it. They mainly read this record for this huge earthquake in this region. It is, as I said, one of the largest earthquakes that have been struck during the last two thousand in this field.

Pailyth: It is surprising, not only found more accurate information about the timing of the earthquake, and they found that there may be already two events of two events at the time, as they were a kind of double blow. Why is it important to know?

Williams: If you think about it, the classic example is, if you have an earthquake, everything shakes, and you have nothing after that, people are calm. But if you have everything shaking, then after a day, after two days, or after a week, you have another one. You have medical problems, you have transportation problems, you have communication problems – all these things, then suddenly, now you hit them again, so everything doubles and makes it worse. They did not have the slightest idea of ​​that, until they managed to pull the trees.

PailyHorp: This helps prepare for emergencies. Your article concludes “dead trees are not less lies” with a sign of the importance of science, and the scientists you say, and they were working without business schedules in seeking to achieve the truth, at least the scholars I met. Why is this important to you to refer to that?

With the permission of the mountain books

/ /

Mountain books

Williams: I think science is the way I see the world. It is how many people see the world. It is the way we understand the world. I have worked with dozens of scientists over the years, interviewed them, in this field with them, and I always felt that they had one goal that is better to understand the world around them better, and often with a simple pursuit of helping people to be aware of the changes that occurred over time. I mean, how can we understand what will happen in the future unless we understand what is happening in the past? And a lot of science marries the past and the future in the current studies that take place. I just love it.

PailtHorp: I must confirm that this article, “dead trees do not tell lies”, is one of dozens of stories about all kinds of natural things in the city that it first publishes in the newsletter, the smart nature world in the street. It seems that it is to read that, the great motivation for you is only urging people to stop, note and curious about the small things around them. Why do you want people to do it?

Williams: I just want people to be outside. For myself. I would like to be there. I like to discover these stories. I have strengthened my relationship in place, and I am writing in the book. I was not born here, I was trying to naturalize myself in this place, to understand rhythms, water, seasons, plants, animals, geology, and thus, I know I am happier. Studies indicate that when you are in the open air and be careful, you are more healthier.

So everything builds together for development, and I hope my writing helps to encourage people to develop these strongest relationships with the world around them. It makes them better, but also makes it a better place. Because I would like to think that if you care about the amazing beauty, the amazing diversity of this place will work on its desire to protect it, and this is really a kind of my goal, is for people to live with deep respect and reciprocity.

Pailythorp: David B Williams, the author of the article, “Trees Dead Tell No Dies” in the new book Wild in Seattle. Thank you very much for joining me.

Williams: It is a pleasure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knkx.org/environment/2025-09-04/the-understory-seattle-david-b-williams-earthquake-history-geology-underwater-forests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos