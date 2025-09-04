



Jalalabad, Afghanistan (AP) – Hundreds of other bodies were recovered from homes in the mountainous villages destroyed by a large earthquake in Afghanistan in early this week, prompting the death toll to more than 2200.

The shallow earthquake, which is 6.0, struck the mountainous and simple part of the country late on Sunday, when he settled villages and besieged people under the rubble. Most of the losses were in the province of Konar, where people usually live in wooden and mud homes along the loads of a highly slope river separated in the high mountains.

About 98 % of the buildings in the province have been destroyed or destroyed, according to the evaluation issued on Thursday by the Islamic Relief Society. Relief agencies said they needed employees and supplies tending to survivors from the area.

Muhammad Israel said that the earthquake unleashed the landslide of his home, livestock, and property in Konar. “All the rocks fell from the mountain,” he said. “I barely removed my children from there … … the earthquakes are still spoken. It is impossible to live there.”

He was staying in a United Nations medical camp in Nurgal, one of the worst affected areas. “The situation is bad for us here, we have no shelter and we live under an open sky,” he said.

Previous estimates said about 1,400 people were killed. Taliban spokesman, Hamdallah Firat, said on Thursday that the updated death toll was 2205 and that search and rescue efforts are continuing.

“Tents were created for people, first aid and emergency supplies were delivered.”

Eliminating terrain hinders relief efforts. The Taliban authorities have deployed helicopters and the Airdroped army commandos to help the survivors. He reported relief workers for hours to reach the villages that were cut off due to the landslides and rock.

Funding discounts have an effect on response. The Norwegian Refugee Council said he had less than 450 employees in Afghanistan while he had 1,100 in 2023, the date of the country's last earthquake. The council had only one warehouse there is still an emergency stock.

“We will need to buy goods as soon as we get funding, but this will take possible weeks and people need now,” said Maysam Shafi, the council’s calling advisor in Afghanistan.

“We only have $ 100,000 to support response efforts. This leaves an immediate financing gap of $ 1.9 million,” Shafi said.

Dr. Shamshir Khan, who was attending the injured in the United Nations camp in Nurgal, said his condition deteriorated after seeing the suffering of others.

“Neither these medications are sufficient nor these services,” he said. “These people need more medications and tents. They need clean food and drinking water. They need more assistance. These people suffer from severe pain.”

Afghanistan was already struggling with drought, weak economy and the last return of about two million Afghans from neighboring countries.

The Associated Press writer Shah's gifts contributed to this report from Nurgal, Afghanistan.

