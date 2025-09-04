



3,640 other people were injured in the 6 earthquake who struck on Sunday as relief organizations are struggling to reach the survivors.

Posted on September 4, 20254 September 2025

Rescuers regained hundreds of bodies from mountainous areas in southeastern Afghanistan, which were subjected to a large weekend, as they reached more than 2,200, according to a Taliban government spokesman.

Previous estimates said about 1,400 people were killed. Taliban spokesman, Hamdallah Firat, said on Thursday that the number of updated dead was 2205 and that search and rescue efforts are continuing.

“Tents were created for people, first aid and emergency supplies were delivered.”

The Taliban said 3,640 other people were injured in earthquakes 6 on Sunday, and subsequent issues of 5.5 earthquakes on Tuesday, with the United Nations warning that the number of deaths may rise as the number of people still trapped under the rubble, especially in the worst governorates of Konar.

“What we see on the ground is complete destruction and a real catastrophe,” said John Elif, the rural director of the World Food Program for Afghanistan. “We have homes that were destroyed on the ground.”

Most of the losses were in the province of Konar, where people usually live in wooden and mud homes along the loads of a highly slope river separated in the high mountains.

The authorities said that more than 6,700 homes had been destroyed. Survivors turn through the debris in their search for their loved ones. Eliminating terrain hinders relief efforts.

The Taliban authorities have deployed helicopters and the Airdroped army commandos to help the survivors. He reported relief workers for hours to reach the villages that were cut off due to the landslides and rock.

Obaidullah Steomman, 26, who traveled to the village of Wadir in the Konar area in Konar to search for a friend, told Agence France -Presse that there was “only ruins.”

“I am looking here, but I didn't see it. It was very difficult for me to see the circumstances here,” he said.

Ethics, 14 years old, who was injured and evacuated to the hospital, has lost five members of his family in front of the earthquake in the remote village.

“We cannot predict the accuracy of the number of bodies that are still besieged under the rubble,” said Ihsan Allah Ihsan, head of the disaster management in the Konar region in East Afghanistan.

Aylieff warned on Thursday that the World Food program contains enough supplies for a few weeks.

“Even our off -road trucks cannot go through, so we use all possible means, small capacities, package animals, and even in some cases, villagers come down and carry food to societies.”

[Al Jazeera]

Afghanistan has shocked one of the most bloody earthquakes recently before midnight on Sunday. It was shallow, with his position at a depth of about eight kilometers (five miles).

Afghanistan has witnessed devastating earthquakes in the past because of its location at the point where Indian and rolling paintings converge.

More than 2000 people were killed in the West Hirat Province in the country's most bloody earthquake in October 2023. A year ago, 1,000 people were killed after an earthquake of 6.1 of the eastern provinces in Bakitika, Paktia, Justa and Nangrarhar.

