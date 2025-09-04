



The 6.2 -size earthquake shook Afghanistan, with the destroyed earthquake on Sunday to more than 2200.

The southeast regions were struck on Thursday evening, according to the Helmolz Center for Geographic Sciences in Germany. It was not immediately clear how much damage that occurred.

The final tremors hit 5.5 size on Tuesday, causing panic and boycotting rescue efforts, as more roads were cut off from rocks.

Hamadallah Firat, Taliban's spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that the number of dead earthquakes on Sunday 6.0 has risen to 2,205 – an increase in previous estimates of 1400 and made it one of the bloodiest natural disasters to strike the country for decades.

The eastern and remote part of the country struck around the middle of Sunday night, as it settled the entire villages as people were trapped under the rubble.

Most of the losses were in the province of Konar, where many homes were built from wooden bricks and clay, making them very vulnerable to the earth's shake.

Rescuers managed to reach the villages that were completely cut due to the disaster and the clouds continued from the debris on Thursday.

About 98 % of the buildings in Konar were damaged or destroyed, according to the evaluation of the Charitable Society, Islamic Relief.

Harsh terrain and mountains hinder relief efforts. The Taliban authorities have deployed Airdroped army aircraft and rescue of the survivors. Relief workers reported walkers for hours to reach the villages that were cut off due to the landslides and rock.

The resident, Muhammad Israel, said that the earthquake unleashed the landslide of his home, and the livestock and property in Konar.

“All the rocks fell from the mountain,” he said. “I barely removed my children from there. The earthquake's tremors still happen. It is impossible to live there.”

He was residing in a United Nations medical camp in Nurgal, one of the worst affected areas. He added: “The situation is bad for us here, we have no shelter and we live under an open sky.”

Rescue and relief efforts were hindered due to a lack of international aid financing and resources flowing to the country. Since the Taliban seized power in 2021 and began to impose strict religious laws, making it difficult for NGOs and work relief groups, there was a sharp decrease in support.

The relief agencies said that they needed employees and supplies that tend to the injured and accommodate tens of thousands who left homeless and without access to food or water. About 84,000 people have been affected so far.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said he had less than 450 employees in Afghanistan, while he had 1100 in 2023 when the last major earthquake hit. The council contains only one warehouse and there are no shares in emergency situations.

“We will need to buy goods as soon as we get funding, but this will take possible weeks and people need now,” said Maysam Shafi, the council’s calling advisor in Afghanistan.

“We have only $ 100,000 [£75,000] Available to support emergency response efforts. This leaves an immediate financing gap of $ 1.9 million. “

Shamshir Khan, a doctor who tends to the injured in the United Nations camp in Nurgal, said the supplies are already running out.

“Neither these medications are sufficient nor these services,” he said. “These people need more medications and tents. They need clean food and drinking water. They need more assistance. These people suffer from severe pain.”

Seismology with Afghanistan has already suffers from drought and a severe economic crisis. The withdrawal of the United States Agency for International Development, after discounts by the Trump administration earlier this year, closed many hospitals and medical clinics.

The pressure on the country has worsened due to the forced return of more than two million Afghans from neighboring Pakistan and Iran, and they have no place to live or work.

