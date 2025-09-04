



The death toll from the devastating earthquake, which struck eastern Afghanistan, jumped to at least 2205 on Thursday, four days after the houses where people sleep. Taliban rulers in Afghanistan said 3,640 people were wounded by the earthquake, which struck the provinces of Konar and Naggarhar in the country at approximately 11:40 pm local time on Sunday evening.

Taliban officials said the first relief workers and respondents were still racing on Thursday to find any survivors.

Amid the destruction and with slow assistance in reaching many parts of the influential province of Connar, the survivors buried many deaths in the mass graves, in line with the Islamic traditions dictating the fast burial.

“This is my daughter, and the other is my sister.

The worst villages are located in remote parts of the province, and many roads have been banned due to the terrestrial collapses that resulted in Temblor. On Wednesday, the Taliban Department shared a video with CBS News showing the police and the first respondents working to survey by moving large rocks with their bare hands.

Afghans walk through damaged homes after a large earthquake and predecessors in the village of Mazar Dara, Nurgal Province, Connar Province, in eastern Afghanistan, September 1, 2025.

Some rescue workers went to Miles to reach the affected areas.

Some emergency crews were transported by helicopters, but in some affected villages, the cruel terrain is impossible for helicopters to land, and the Taliban Defense Minister said he was sending commandos by a rope to help people.

“One team had to walk for more than 12 miles to reach the villages cut due to Rock Fols, and to carry medical equipment on their backs with the help of members of society,” said the newspaper “Save Charitable” in a statement.

The World Health Organization of the United Nations said on Thursday that it had increased the emergency response in Afghanistan and warned that the number of dead and wounded is still likely to rise in the coming days, as it is afraid that the entire families will be of burial under the rubble and has not yet been calculated.

“More than 6,782 homes have been destroyed in the earthquake, leaving thousands of people who are not shelter and in harsh conditions. Hospitals are soaked in the flow of patients with heavily patients, and many of them need urgent surgery and critical medical care,” said the World Health Organization.

The earthquake hit the mountainous and remote parts of Afghanistan, and there were great tremors, which prompted many families to sleep in the open and away from their homes, most of which were not built to withstand earthquakes although the area is vulnerable to seismic activity.

The catastrophe that struck because Afghanistan was already struggling with a humanitarian crisis.

The Afghan government, as well as international relief organizations, made a call for donations to help the survivors. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, the local resources in Konar extended to the collapse point.

A victim of a deadly earthquake -6-year-old, Afghanistan was hit by treatment in preparing a mobile clinic inside a school, in Nurgal Province, Konar Province, Afghanistan, September 3, 2025.

“The societies in the valleys have lost almost everything – their families, their homes, livestock, and biological water channels. In the aftermath, temporary camps indicate 50 to 100 women and a child for each tent, without obtaining the appropriate washing facilities.” “Families with children are deeply shocked, as some children have been held under the rubble for several hours before being rescued.”

The Taliban spokesman shared several bank account numbers that seek to obtain special donations, saying that any money will go to help the needy. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mukhekhi called on the country's diplomats abroad to seek help from the governments of the host nation, charitable organizations and inflammation.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban Ambassador to Qatar, told CBS News that the Foreign Minister had instructed the Afghan envoys to open condolences books on embassies and explain the situation and urgent needs of the earthquake victims.

“We have provided details of the situation on the ground; the rest is that others decide to help them.” Shaheen said CBS News.

A number of countries are offered to provide aid financing, but given the extent of damage, it is likely to be needed.

It has rejected the fact that many foreign powers, including the United States and most other Western countries have refused to perceive the Taliban as a legitimate government in Afghanistan because they re -control in 2021 will make securing the required emergency financing required more difficult, according to analysts.

“The earthquake is another reminder that the people of Afghanistan suffer from not recognizing a government in the United Nations,” said Turk Farhadi, an analyst and former CBS for a former CBS.

Afghanistan: The new reality is more Ahmed Mukhtar

Ahmed Mukhtar is a producer of CBS News in Toronto, Canada. It covers politics, conflict and terrorism, with a focus on news from Canada and the nation of his home in Afghanistan, which he left after the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

