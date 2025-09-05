



Afghan men help a car to move across a stream to reach a turbulent zone in the earthquake after a fatal earthquake that hit Afghanistan and Nangarhar provinces, in Nurgal Province, Konar Province, on September 4, 2025. Credit image: Reuters

The German Research Center for Earth Sciences (GFZ) said, which raised fears of more deaths and destruction on Friday (September 5, 2025) in an area where about 2,200 people died in a jelly in four days.

They follow two earthquakes who have already destroyed the state of South Asia, which was crushed by the war, poverty and shrinking aid. The Taliban Administration estimated 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries by Thursday (4 September 2025).

A Reuters witness said that the ongoing wireless tremors struck the Nangarhar province and the details of the damage were still being collected.

An Afghan man is running next to a damaged house after a deadly earthquake that struck the provinces of Afghanistan Konar and Nangarhar, in Nurgal Province, Konar Province, Afghanistan, on September 4, 2025. credit photo: Reuters

On Friday (September 5, 2025), an earthquake 5.4 hit the southeast at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said, hours later on Thursday (4 September 2025).

It was the first earthquake of week 6, just minutes before midnight on Sunday (August 31, 2025), one of the most fatal earthquake in Afghanistan, causing damage and destruction in the provinces of Nangarhar and Konar when it struck a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

A second earthquake in size caused 5.5 on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) in a state of panic and rescue efforts clips, as the rocks were sent to the bottom of the mountains and cut roads to the villages in remote areas.

With the mostly built houses of dry construction, stone and wood, some families preferred to stay in the open instead of returning home, as a preventive measure against shiny tremors.

Nangarhar's Nangarhar province, Naqab Allah, said that the earthquake center was in Shioa Province near the border with Pakistan, and there were some initial reports on damage.

Previous earthquakes at the roof of the villages in both provinces, destroyed more than 6,700 homes, and rescued rescue workers from the rubble on Thursday.

Survivors in the area exposed to the earthquake were left without the basic amenities because the United Nations and other agencies warn of the need for food, medical supplies and shelter.

Earthquakes are mainly spoken in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where Indian and rolling tectonic panels meet.

Posted – September 05, 2025 09:35 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/two-powerful-aftershocks-hit-afghanistan-after-earthquakes-killed-2200/article70014965.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos