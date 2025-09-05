Afghanistan shook another 6.2 earthquake, four days after the strong tremors were killed 2200





Updated on: 05 September, 2025 01:06 AM

On Thursday, 6.2 earthquakes southeast Afghanistan.

The German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ) said that the 6.2 -magnitude earthquake on Thursday. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and GFZ said.

More than 2,200 people died on Monday's earthquake in Afghanistan (file image)

This comes four days after another 6 -scale earthquake that launched widespread damage to Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, when it was hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

The former earthquake, which struck Afghanistan late on Sunday (11:40 pm local time), was killed at least 2,200 people as rescue operations continue.

On Thursday, rescue workers found bodies of the ruins of the houses destroyed by Afghanistan earthquakes, as the confirmed death toll rose above 2200. The homeless survivors faced an uncertain future, with international aid agencies warning that the resources were low.

The Taliban administration said that the searches continued in the eastern mountainous areas that hit the earthquake, confirming the outcome of a new death of 2,205 and at least 3,640 people.

The first earthquake, a number of sized 6 and one of the most severe actions in Afghanistan in recent years, struck on Sunday at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles), causing widespread destruction in the provinces of Konar and Nangarhar.

A second earthquake with a size of 5.5 on Tuesday sparked panic, the effects of rescue operations, the effects of landslides, and cut off the remote mountain villages.

The authorities stated that more than 6,700 homes had been destroyed. The United Nations has warned that the outcome may rise more, as people are still trapped under the debris as time ran out of the survivors.

Get the latest headlines from American news and global updates from Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Russia, you get all the headlines in one place including Trump-Putin Meet Liveon Hindustan Times. Get the latest headlines from American news and global updates from Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Russia, you get all the headlines in one place including Trump-Putin Meet Liveon Hindustan Times. News / World News / Afghanistan rocked another 6.2 earthquake, four days after the power of strong tremors 2200

See less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/afghanistan-rocked-by-another-6-2-earthquake-four-days-after-strong-tremors-kill-2200-101757006066734.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos