The artificial intelligence model reveals hidden earthquake swarks and errors in Camp Fleejri, Italy





The earthquakes that occurred in the Pozzuoli-Campi Flegrei area about 7 miles to the west from the center of Napoli from 2022 to 2025 on the pictures of the Google Earth satellite. Credit: Xing Tan

Scientists use artificial intelligence to understand the escalating disorders in Camp Fleejri in Italy, a volcanic area that includes hundreds of thousands of people.

Like setting the camera lens so that it becomes a clear fog image, the new approach makes it possible for researchers to determine earthquakes that previous tools cannot choose from huge groups of seismic monitoring data.

The research, a cooperation between Stanford University, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) – reveals the governor of Vesuviano, and the University of Napoli Federico II, four times the number of earthquakes discovered by previous tools and determining the previously unknown errors.

Knowing the site and the length of error – the distance between two blocks of rocks that move and cause earthquakes – researchers can help determine the scope of future earthquakes. This information is very important to inform the population and urban cities of potential risks and mitigation options.

The study, published in Science, uses the AI ​​model created in Stanford to provide an accurate location for earthquakes and size in actual time near real time.

According to researchers, the promising results of Campi Flegrei indicate that the system can be adapted to improve the understanding of other areas with seismic surveillance systems, such as Santorini, Greece, which has seen a long swarm at the beginning of the year. Source of an earthquake during the sudden and intense seismic activity is very important to effectively respond to emergency situations.

“Seismic can change at any time, and this may be the most important thing in this study: this ability to obtain a clear vision that works now,” said Greg Peruza, author of the study.

“Ingv is now running the tool as they need, so it must be useful for the scientific response, and ultimately, a general response if something changes.”

History of disorders

Campi Flegrei is an active volcano located within the densely densely populated napoli area. This volcanic region, which includes more than 500,000 people, has seen rings of turmoil dating back to the late 1950s.

The last period of disturbances began in 2005, with a significant increase in earthquakes in 2018, including five earthquakes above the size of 4 in the first eight months of 2025. The new research expands earthquakes registered by the monitoring stations from 2022 to 2025 from about 12,000 to more than 54,000 earthquakes.

Credit: Xing Tan

The data revealed defects that converge under the town of Pozzuoli, west of Napoli, which has been continuously monitored since the early 1980s, when the unrest caused more than 6 feet and pushed more than 16,000 earthquakes to evacuate 40,000 residents.

“These long breakdowns indicate that an earthquake in size 5 is not only possible,” said study co -author Bill Esworth, who participated in the direction of the Stanford Center for Infinth Earthquakes and the seizure of induced and police earthquakes.

“We have known that this is a long -standing place for a long time, since the 1980s when part of the city was evacuated, and now we see for the first time responsible geological structures.”

The risks are high to understand the complex natural system of Campi Flegrei, which has produced two of the largest explosions over the past forty years. However, due to the ability to endanger people and damage to buildings and infrastructure, “one of the biggest concerns in the Camp Fleejri is not an eruption, but a mild earthquake with a shallow depth,” said Peruza.

Under pressure

Campi Flegrei is CALDERA at the level of 8 miles, and it is a huge depression formed by major volcanic revolutions for about 39,000 and 15,000 years. In addition to the explosions, Caldera tests lifting and landing – translating and drowning the ground called Bradyseism.

“In the past, the seismic structure in Caldira was unclear, and now we saw a very thin and existing annular error consistent with the features of the surface, especially outside, and also with the area that is raised,” said Peruza.

“Our Italian colleagues were surprised to see the episode clearly.” A student in the Peruza Laboratory.

“They expected to see something in the south, where previous data revealed scattered earthquakes, but in the north, they have never seen this clearly.”

The research indicates that Caldera general inflation leads earthquakes by pressure. The authors of the study did not notice any evidence of the upholstery migration of magma, which reduces the short -term anxiety that the region will witness the eruption of rocks, according to the study.

More information: Xing Tan, a clearer offer for the current stage of disorders in Campi Flegrei Caldera, Science (2025). Doi: 10.1126/Science.adw9038. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adw9038

Introduction from Stanford University

Quote: The artificial intelligence model reveals hidden earthquake swarks and errors in Italy Camp Fleejri (2025, September 4).

This document is subject to copyright. Regardless of any fair dealing for the purpose of study or private research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

