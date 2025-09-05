An earthquake in Afghanistan: Johanter provides assistance with two mobile clinics – Afghanistan





In the strongly affected province, Johanter will publish with its partner, “Organizing the Human Welfare”, two traveling clinics to provide medical care in various villages. This will enable the treatment of 200 people every day.

After five days of the earthquake, it is still not possible to reach all villages in the provinces affected by Connar and Nangarhar. Severe final tremors, such as those that extend last night, increase the exacerbation of the situation. However, relief workers teams make their way to remote areas every day, some on foot.

On the site, they usually face tremendous destruction and despair people, such as Nazism from the village of Mijandul in Konar Province. Nazi lost three of her children in the earthquake. The two girls and one boy, between the ages of four and seven, were from the evening because they were very hungry. Nazia promised to get something to eat the next day and slept with them at home that night. Although they usually sleep abroad at this time of the year. It was a deadly decision. “In their last evening, they fell hungry,” she says.

Nazis like many other people in villages. They work in the fields that belong to others and live from hand to mouth. Poverty -related malnutrition is a huge problem in Afghanistan, affecting about 30 percent of the population. People with malnutrition are particularly vulnerable to diseases, wound healing and immune system function. To help the injured and patients, two medical medical teams will travel from doctors, nurses, midwives and psychologists to many villages during the next three months. The teams, which are assembled by partner Johanniter, can treat up to 200 people a day. They also carry medicines and provide psychological and social support. Sayed Mukhtar, the head of the mission of Johanter in Afghanistan, says that the most serious cases are referred to clinics in the larger cities.

background

On the night of September 1. This was followed by sharp retreat, such as those on the night of 4 to 5 September. The area is located in the high mountains and is already affected by heavy rains and floods of landslides before the earthquake. The earthquake has cut many villages from the outside world, which only makes them accessible to everyone on foot or by air. In Konar Province, some villages were completely destroyed. Official numbers put the death toll in more than 2200 and the number of people with more than 3,600.84,000 people who were directly affected by earthquakes.

Johanter in Afghanistan

Johanter was represented in Kabul for more than 20 years with an office and 22 international and national employees. Two projects are currently being implemented in Kabul Province and the two northern provinces of Fariab and Takhar to improve the medical care of the population. Johanter and their partners also provided emergency aid after earthquakes in Khost and Herat in recent years. Note for editorial offices: Sayed Mukhtar, head of the Johanter mission in Afghanistan, is available for interviews. Please contact the press office.

