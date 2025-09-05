



Japan witnessed three small earthquakes on Friday, each measurement between the size of 4.5 and 4.6, according to the American geological survey.

There were no immediate reports on injuries or structural damage.

Japan, one of the most active countries in the world, faces frequent earthquakes because of its location along the “Fire Ring” in the Pacific Ocean.

In the early morning, a tremor was struck near Hanio in Saitama Governorate, and recorded 4.5 at a depth of about 3 miles under the surface. The rapid and translated shaking was feeling inside, but it has not caused any damage or damage to the reported. Hanyū is about 40-50 miles from the center of Tokyo.

A separate earthquake -4.6 is about 84 miles southeast of Shimuda, most likely in the beach in the Pacific Ocean. Although it is noticeable for the population in the coastal areas, the event did not result in any permanent impact and did not lead to any tsunami.

The third earthquake, measuring 4.5, was hit near the Iso Islands area. The past events of this size led to there – one recorded at a depth of about 6 miles – likewise to shake light with no subsequent damage or tsunami alerts.

Firefighters conduct disaster exercises in a garden in Saitama near Tokyo on September 1, 2025, which is the 102nd anniversary of the Great Canto earthquake in 1923. Firefighters perform a catastrophic training in a garden in Saitama near Tokyo on September 1, 2025, which is the 102nd anniversary of the Great Canto earthquake in 1923. Associated Press, Getty Givet Seisms Hit Russia, Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake of 8.8 of the Kamchcca Peninsula struck Russia on July 30, which led to large -scale tsunami warnings throughout the Pacific, including in Japan and Hawaii and along the western American coast. In Japan, the Japanese Meteorological Agency issued urgent alerts from Hokkaido to Wakayama Governorate, which led to the evacuation of nearly two million people across 229 municipalities.

Although the initial wave heights were modest – along 1 meter along the northern Japanese beaches – the huge earthquake caused significant disturbances in the field of alert and travel, as the authorities monitored the final tremors and potential risks. Fortunately, no significant damage or victims have been reported in Japan, and critical infrastructure such as railways and nuclear facilities have been working but at increased alert.

Meanwhile, hundreds of additional bodies were withdrawn from homes in the mountainous villages that were resumed due to a strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which raised the death toll to more than 2,200, a Taliban government spokesman said on Thursday.

The 6.0-Magnitud earthquake hit late Sunday in a remote mountainous area, and the settlement of villages and residents carrying under the rubble. Most of the victims were in the province of Konar, where families lived in houses of wood and clay from bricks along the loads of a very slope river.

A rating was released on Thursday by the Islamic Islamic Relief Group that about 98 % of the buildings in the province were damaged or destroyed. Relief organizations have warned that they lack the employees and supplies needed to reach the rugged terrain.

The American Geological Survey reported that Zalazlan was mild, east of Afghanistan, on Thursday.

Update: 9/5/25, 2:30 pm East time: This article was updated with new information.

