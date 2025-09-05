



Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2025-is a third earthquake 6.2 licks and five tremors after it hit southeast Afghanistan on Thursday evening, which led to at least nine deaths, and the damage caused by the natural vessels that the country faced years ago doubled. The International Salvation Committee (IRC) warns of escalating humanitarian emergencies as relief workers compete with time to support families that defend food, shelter and medical assistance.

IRC has a rapid assessment in Lagman Province, one of the worst areas, to understand the full range of damage. I reported all the IRC families about the loss of their homes. Five families, medical support, and medical support that were determined as the most sleeping needs were not identified.

Sherine Ibrahim, the rural director of Afghanistan IRC:

“We are in a race against time to support the affected societies with one of the most natural disasters that Afghanistan has witnessed years ago. All the people we talked to earlier this week were already deprived of the ceiling on their heads, food and financial means to survive.

“Shelter, food, medical care and safe drinking water still prioritized. IRC is particularly concerned about the ordeal of women and children, many of whom have shared difficulties in managing life outside their homes, dealing with trauma from multiple exposure, and struggle to secure simple things such as their food, or privacy for themselves.

“The third earthquake has already worsened a terrible situation, which impeded assistance efforts. The wave of subsequent tremors and landslides made it difficult to reach people in need, and in some cases the entire societies cut off and make them almost impossible to provide support on a large scale.

“Since the relief efforts are well ongoing, this week is a tragic testimony of the devastating effect of aid discounts on one of the most disaster countries in the world. The international community must now escalate to address Afghanistan from the humanitarian needs of drought-from drought-affected societies.

About the IRC earthquake response

The IRC Mobile Health teams are now working on the ground in Kunar, a more affected area, providing health services including first aid and health care for mothers and births, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. We are also preparing to launch an emergency response in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces where our teams already have a deep root presence – support societies affected by cash assistance and protect and provide basic elements such as dignity groups.

The International Salvation Committee in Afghanistan has attended since 1988, and at the beginning of 2025, it operates in ten provinces throughout the country.

