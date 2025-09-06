Strong final tremors hit Afghanistan after recent earthquakes





IE 11 is not supported. For an ideal experience, visit our site on another browser.

Play now

Strong wireless tremors hit Afghanistan after recent earthquakes: 46

Even then

A huge earthquake disturbed Afghanistan, killed 80,000

Afghan refugees folded after an executive order 04: 51

Protest notes: Afghanistan orchestra at Exile26: 51

Trump weighs a military court for officers participating in Afghanistan in the type of “unprecedented” threat 04:36

“Cats have more freedom in Afghanistan” from women, Meril Strip Siber01: 01

The report of the new Republican Party criticizes the Biden administration for the withdrawal of Afghanistan 07: 07

The Afghan orchestra is played despite the Taliban Qashda 02: 07

Joe should go: The service members who were killed in the withdrawal attack in Afghanistan SLAM BIDEN12: 01

How a Afghan student achieved her American dream 01:30

Trump and Biden collide with foreign policy in the first presidential debate 02: 00

Afghan women's rights activist says that the world should speak to the Taliban 01:19

Afghanistan struck the second earthquake in less than a week: 27

Witness: The Taliban celebrated two years since the restoration of power in Afghanistan 05:10

The White House blames Trump for the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal 04: 12

The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee begins listening sessions on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan 04: 04

“These days are really dark for me:” The Taliban remains a ban on the erosion of women's rights 03:33

Foreign workers hurt or killed the American bases in Afghanistan did not receive compensation 02:13

The Central Intelligence Agency officer talks about the secret Afghanistan mission for the first time 03:30

Blinken deals with the Veteran navy release from Afghanistan at Swap01: 01

The German Research Center for Earth Sciences said that it raises fears of more deaths and destruction in an area where at least 2,200 people died in the last earthquakes. 5, 2025

Read more

Play now

Strong wireless tremors hit Afghanistan after recent earthquakes: 46

Even then

A huge earthquake disturbed Afghanistan, killed 80,000

Afghan refugees folded after an executive order 04: 51

Protest notes: Afghanistan orchestra at Exile26: 51

Trump weighs a military court for officers participating in Afghanistan in the type of “unprecedented” threat 04:36

“Cats have more freedom in Afghanistan” from women, Meril Strip Siber01: 01

Top Storyhallie Jackson Nowhallie Jackson Nowhallie Jackson Nowplay All

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/video/two-powerful-aftershocks-hit-afghanistan-after-recent-earthquakes-246797893630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos