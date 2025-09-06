



The moment of Afghanistan is deeply fragile

The Taliban authorities – which are officially recognized only by Russia – called for international assistance. In response, the United Nations issued emergency funds, and the United Kingdom announced a million pounds ($ 1.35 million) as aid. Australia, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and many other countries have pledged some humanitarian assistance.

But many traditional donors – most notably the United States – remain on the sidelines.

The depth of the shallow earthquake, just eight kilometers below the surface, made it particularly destroyed. The survivors described the larna neighbors from the collapsed clay brick houses in the middle of the night. The tremors extended to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, but without major victims being reported.

Afghanistan sits on active seismic rift lines. In 2023, three earthquakes in Hirat County were killed in the West, nearly 1,300 people. In 2022, Timbler was killed in the southeast at least 1,000, when Taliban officials claimed more than 4,000 deaths. The fragile infrastructure in the country and poverty is widely inflated.

The last earthquake struck Afghanistan in a profitable moment. Since the Taliban acquired in 2021, global aid has been steadily decreased, in response to the restrictions of the cruel regime on women's rights, including the ban on girls' education.

The United States, which was once the largest donor in the country, has reduced almost all its support, while European countries also declined. By 2025, less than a third of the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan will be met, even though more than half of the 42 million people depend on help to survive, according to the United Nations.

The pressure is exacerbated by the returns of the Afghan refugee bloc. In recent months, more than two million people have been expelled or pressure on the departure of Pakistan and Iran's neighboring Iran, which is the exact number of those in need, as the donor support decreases. Many were on a trip to Afghanistan when he hit the earthquake.

