



Kabul, Afghanistan – The Taliban ordered the clergy and preaching across Afghanistan to announce that the last killer earthquake in the east of the country was punishment from God for “the sins of people, the challenge of divine orders, and the spread of crime among Muslims.”

In a guidance issued on Thursday, the Taliban Ministry of Guidance issued Hajj and Religious Affairs instructions to the clergy and pain on Friday to talk about the causes of earthquakes in their sermons.

The document describes the earthquakes as a “divine punishment for Muslims” and urges believers to repent, pray and return to piety to avoid disasters in the future. It also says that Muslims should show “patience and perseverance” during such events.

One corridor to direct the Taliban reads: “In this world, earthquakes are a divine punishment for Muslims.” Another says that disasters should be a warning to believers to stay away from sins and return to God. The guidance also urges the clergy to remind societies that “piety is the only way to get rid of all misery and sanctions.”

A resident of Uruzjan told the Friday prayer on Friday, Kabulino, that the local imam described the earthquake as “God's punishment for the bad people's actions.” According to the source, similar speeches were delivered in other mosques throughout southern Afghanistan.

Scientists, however, strongly rejects these allegations. Geologists emphasize that earthquakes are natural events resulting from the movement of tectonic paintings and seismic rift activity. Afghanistan, which sits at the intersection of Indian and Oreasy paintings, is among the most vulnerable areas of the earthquake in the world. Scientists stress that seismic activity is not related to human behavior or morals.

The Taliban's direction comes in the wake of a strong earthquake of 6.0 people hit in late August 31. The tremor was destroyed in the eastern provinces in Konar, Nangarhar, Lagman, and Norstan, killing more than 2,200 people and wounding nearly 4000 people. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and wireless tremors continue in the insects of the mountainous area, which hindered the rescue and relief efforts.

This is the third main earthquake that struck Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. In June 2022, a strong earthquake in Paktika was killed about 1,000 people and left thousands of homeless. In October 2023, a series of earthquakes in Herat left more than 1,000 dead people and about 4000 injuries, according to the United Nations.

The country also suffers from frequent floods, landslides and prolonged drought, adding to the difficulties faced by millions who already live in poverty.

