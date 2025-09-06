



The sexual restrictions imposed by the Taliban centuries ago doubled the tragedy of Afghan women after the last killer earthquake, which killed at least 2,200 people and lower dozens of buildings to the rubble. Women often have been saved, or were not rescued at all, because “the skin's non -relevant male base that prevents rescue operations from touches.

The strict cultural and religious standards, which are implemented by the Taliban government in Afghanistan, only allows the relatives of the close woman, her father, her brother, her husband or son, for her knowledge, and likewise, women are prevented from touching men outside their family.

This rule makes the situation more magnificent in the absence of female rescue workers, and as a result of the Taliban's ban on the registration of women in medical education and other public roles. As a result, women trapped under the debris are left sometimes while the dead are withdrawn, which confirms how the bases of the sexes, not only the rubble, are filling in rescue efforts in a country that the Taliban has governed over the past four years.

“We gathered us in one angle and forgot,” said a report in New York time. Baby Aisha.

But instead of helping, AYSHA and other injured women and girls were ignored, from which some were bleeding. No one provided the help of women, and asked what they needed or even approached.

TahzeBullah Muhazeb, a 33 -year -old volunteer who arrived in the nearby Mazar Dara village, was described by the dominant reality on the ground in the global publication and said: Women trapped under the rubble were waiting while male rescue workers hesitated to touch them, for fear of cultural consequences to interact with unrelated women.

In some cases, the victims remained buried until women from the surrounding areas arrived. “I felt that women were not visual,” said Mohesheeb. He added that if there is no male relative, the dead were withdrawn in their clothes to avoid physical communication.

More than 2,200 people were killed and 3,600 people were injured in the 6 earthquake, which settled the entire villages. The horrific natural disaster also revealed the firm gender discrimination facing women in Afghanistan, which is governed by the Taliban.

“Women and girls will again carry the burden of this disaster,” Susan Ferguson, a women's actress in Afghanistan, warned. “Their needs should be at the heart of response and recovery.”

While the Taliban did not issue a number of sexes, survivors, doctors and relief workers constantly state that women suffer in a way that is not proportional. Many remain trapped, uncompromising, or not accredited, hindering the rules that restrict male rescue men to physically help them.

This decisive deficiency in female health care workers has made this worse in the areas affected by the earthquake. In the wake of the Taliban ban on the endowment of women in medical education, doctors and nurses are rare, especially in the rural areas affected by disasters. The New York Times also mentioned how a hospital visited by the journalist has no employees at all.

Charfsa Zaman, a spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Health, acknowledged that there are no female workers, but they insisted that women are serving in hospitals in all the provinces of Konar, Nanjar and Laghman to treat earthquake victims.

Afghanistan is still one of the most repressive places in the world for women and girls under the rule of the Taliban, which has continued over the past four years. Despite the pressure from the broader Islamic world, human rights groups and international institutions such as the World Bank, the Taliban have not shown any signs of signs of their strict sexual policies, which experts warn of severe damage to social cohesion in the country and the economic future.

Girls are prevented from enrolling in school until the sixth grade, and women face narrow movement restrictions, which requires a male guardian to travel up to short distances. Job opportunities also fade. Women are banned from work in most sectors, including humanitarian organizations and NGOs.

The report also states that even Afghan women who hired United Nations agencies have not been rescued, and many of the escalating harassment faced, with serious threats that some agencies were forced to inform employees to work from home for their safety.

